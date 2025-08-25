Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory against Real Oviedo with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice. Xabi Alonso made significant changes to the starting XI, including giving Franco Mastantuono his debut and recalling Rodrygo Goes.

The Madrid boss reintroduced captain Dani Carvajal and experienced centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who came in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eder Militao. The shake-up extended further forward as promising youngster Franco Mastantuono was handed his first ever start for the club, while Rodrygo Goes was recalled after being left out against Osasuna.

Those changes saw Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Junior drop to the bench, although the latter still made his mark by coming on to score Madrid’s third goal late in the game.

While Rodrygo’s recall caught the eye, the spotlight was firmly on Kylian Mbappe, who delivered a decisive performance with two goals-one in each half-to seal the points for Alonso’s side.

Alonso Reaffirms Plans for Rodrygo and Mastantuono

There has been persistent speculation regarding Rodrygo’s future, with suggestions that the Brazilian forward could leave the club before the transfer window closes at the end of August. However, Alonso has once again dismissed those rumours, making it clear that both Rodrygo and Mastantuono remain central to his plans.

“Rodrygo had a good game. He linked well with Carreras, Arda and Kylian. He’s just another player in the squad,” Alonso said, speaking to Marca.

On Mastantuono, who impressed on debut, he added: “He played a very good game. He’s going to give us a lot this season. He has great energy and his connection with the team is strong, both on and off the pitch.”

The flexibility offered by Madrid’s attacking options—Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mbappe and now Mastantuono—gives Alonso a wealth of choices across multiple forward positions as the season begins to settle.

Looking Ahead

Real Madrid now prepare for their final match of August, a home clash against Jagoba Arrasate’s Mallorca on August 30, as Alonso looks to keep building momentum after a rotation-filled but effective night in Oviedo.