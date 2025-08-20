Image Credit : Getty

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: There was a time when Kylian Mbappe faced the ball without fear, because he knew he would leave everyone behind with astonishing ease. His acceleration, his instinct, his devastating pace on the left wing made him one of the most feared footballers in the world.

But football is not just about speed. It is also about adaptation. Over the years, Mbappe has been forced to take on new roles, to mature as a player, and to carry greater responsibilities. That evolution has radically transformed his essence as a footballer. Today, although still fast and skillful, he is increasingly seen as a centre forward who prioritises finishing over everything else.