From PSG restrictions to Real Madrid freedom, Kylian Mbappe shines in his La Liga debut with the number 10 jersey. Guided by Xabi Alonso’s philosophy, the French star looks set to rediscover his fearless, unstoppable essence on the pitch.
From Fearless Sprinter to Tactical Forward
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: There was a time when Kylian Mbappe faced the ball without fear, because he knew he would leave everyone behind with astonishing ease. His acceleration, his instinct, his devastating pace on the left wing made him one of the most feared footballers in the world.
But football is not just about speed. It is also about adaptation. Over the years, Mbappe has been forced to take on new roles, to mature as a player, and to carry greater responsibilities. That evolution has radically transformed his essence as a footballer. Today, although still fast and skillful, he is increasingly seen as a centre forward who prioritises finishing over everything else.
The Weight of the Number 10
His move to Real Madrid, and particularly his first La Liga game of the 2025/26 season under Xabi Alonso, marked another symbolic step. For the first time, Mbappe wore the number 10 shirt — a jersey loaded with history, expectation, and responsibility.
"I feel very good, but the most important thing is always to help the team. Offensively, defensively and everything else will happen, if I have the good spirit to help the team, we will win games," explained Mbappe after scoring his first goal of the season.
Xabi Alonso himself could sense a subtle change in his star forward: "I feel he wants more, you can see it on the day. I don't know if it's because of the 10, but you can see it."
Luis Enrique’s Restraints and the PSG Struggles
This shift in Mbappe’s career didn’t happen overnight. At PSG, under Luis Enrique, he was asked to play a different role, one that clipped his wings.
"Mbappe was a player who moved wherever he wanted, which created situations in the game that I couldn't control. Now I'm going to control them all, without exception," the Spanish coach once explained.
That tactical rigidity placed Mbappe as a false nine, a role that left him uncomfortable and, at times, looking smaller than his natural self.
Finding His Place in Madrid
At Madrid, the problem was different. The left wing — Mbappe’s natural territory — already belonged to Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian had made that flank his kingdom, leaving the Frenchman with little choice but to adapt.
Mbappe was forced to focus his attacks centrally, while still enjoying freedom across the attacking line. It wasn’t the same as his PSG role, but at least it gave him more space to express himself and minimise the damage of being restricted.
Xabi Alonso’s Rulebook
What is helping Mbappe now is the philosophy of Xabi Alonso. Within the Spaniard’s footballing script, one golden rule exists: positions must always be occupied, but not always by the same player. That constant mobility allows players to rotate, to break structures, and to create unpredictability.
This principle immediately worked in Mbappe’s favour. In Madrid’s opening game of the 2025/26 season, he unleashed his old, unstoppable version — the one that thrived on freedom and chaos.
The Devastating Numbers
The statistics were clear. Mbappe led the dribbling charts after just one league match. Out of 12 attempts, he completed 8 successfully — an astonishing rate for a player critics had once accused of losing his explosiveness. His passing accuracy was equally sharp: 42 out of 47 passes completed.
Nico Williams matched him with 8 successful dribbles, but needed 14 attempts. Youngster Lamine Yamal followed with 6 out of 10. Behind them, the surprise was Vinicius Jr., who managed only a single dribble.
That number stung for Madridistas, because Vinicius had set the club’s record last season with seven completed dribbles in a single La Liga game. Mbappe had equalled — and nearly surpassed — that mark in just one night.
A Team Still Adapting
Real Madrid’s performance against Osasuna wasn’t flawless. The first half lacked the fluidity and creativity to break down their defensive block. But things improved in the second half, thanks in large part to Mbappe’s dynamism.
"We didn't have much space, and the coach wanted us to have a lot of control of the ball. We should play in the opponent's half and from one side to the other so that the other team could run and give us space," Mbappe explained.
Rediscovering Fearlessness
For Real Madrid fans, the takeaway was clear: Mbappe looked like himself again. Not the restrained false nine of Paris, not the hesitant forward caught between roles — but the daring, fearless attacker who terrifies defenders when he starts running at them.
With the number 10 on his back and Xabi Alonso’s system behind him, Kylian Mbappe seems ready to rediscover the very essence that made him special.