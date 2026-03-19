Paul Stirling has stepped down as Ireland's T20I captain to focus on long-term planning for the 2028 T20 World Cup. The veteran opener, who will continue to lead the ODI side, will remain an integral part of the T20I squad.

Ireland will begin their search for a new T20I captain after veteran batter Paul Stirling stepped down from the role as part of the team's long-term planning for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028. Stirling, who was appointed captain of both the ODI and T20I sides in October 2023, led Ireland in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. However, the experienced opener has now opted to relinquish leadership duties in the shortest format while continuing to captain the ODI side, as stated by the ICC.

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Challenging World Cup Campaign

Ireland endured a challenging campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, finishing fourth in Group B with three points, registering one win, one no-result and two defeats in the tournament held across India and Sri Lanka. The 35-year-old's own participation was cut short due to a knee ligament injury sustained during Ireland's match against Australia, limiting him to just two appearances. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker assumed captaincy responsibilities for the remainder of the tournament.

Despite stepping down, Stirling will remain an integral part of Ireland's T20I setup moving forward, as the team transitions into a new leadership phase ahead of the next global cycle.

'A Tremendous Honour'

"It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do," Stirling said in a statement released by Cricket Ireland.

"Captaining your country is a privilege that carries great responsibility, and I'm very grateful for the trust and support I have received during my time in the role.

"I would like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone involved with Cricket Ireland for their continued backing, as well as the fans who have supported us throughout."

Ireland are expected to announce a new T20I captain in the coming months as they begin building towards the 2028 T20 World Cup. (ANI)