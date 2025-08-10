- Home
Mbappe Inherits Real Madrid’s Number 10: Can He Break the Bernabeu Curse?
Kylian Mbappé inherits Real Madrid's iconic number 10 jersey after Luka Modric's departure, facing the pressure of living up to the legacy while overcoming the historical challenges associated with the shirt.
As Kylian Mbappe prepares for his second season at Real Madrid, all eyes are on the French superstar and his quest to turn personal brilliance into silverware for Los Blancos. Fresh off a blistering debut campaign—where he claimed both the Golden Boot with 44 goals and LaLiga’s Pichichi trophy—Mbappé is still under the dual pressures of sky-high expectations and the club’s demanding standards.
His start in Madrid wasn’t perfect. Some fans doubted him, still remembering his last-minute contract extension at PSG. But as the months passed, Mbappé silenced critics—establishing himself as the team’s leader and winning hearts in the stands. Now, he’s poised to step fully into the spotlight, aiming to transform star performances into the kind of team triumphs that matter most at the Bernabéu.
The Weight of the Number 10
This season brings an added layer of significance: after Luka Modric’s emotional departure, Mbappé inherits the number 10 jersey—a shirt heavy with both history and expectation at Real Madrid. Fans will remember Modric, the Croatian maestro from Zadar, as a club legend. His trophy haul—most notably six Champions League titles, a feat matched by the likes of Paco Gento and even Liverpool as a whole—and his Ballon d’Or set a near-mythical standard for anyone donning the ‘10’. But the number itself has a complicated legacy at Madrid, one that Mbappé must now carry forward.
Number 10’s Rocky Past at Real Madrid
It's always been the club’s dream for a global star like Mbappé to take the ‘10’, but history hasn’t exactly been kind to the players who’ve worn it in the modern era.
- Luis Figo: The Portuguese superstar, spirited away from Barcelona in 2000 by Florentino Pérez in one of football’s most dramatic transfers, was the first in this era to wear the legendary shirt. Figo put in a strong shift—245 official games and 58 goals, capped by the 2002 Champions League win in Glasgow (“La Novena”)—but his exit in 2005 wasn’t quite on a fairytale note.
- Robinho: Arriving in 2005, Robinho brought breathless hype and dazzling skills, but off-field issues and inconsistency meant the Brazilian never reached his potential. His brief three-year stay is mostly remembered for flashes of brilliance—and unfulfilled promise.
- Wesley Sneijder: The Dutchman inherited the shirt in 2008/09 but struggled with injuries. In just 66 games, he scored 11 times and assisted 12, but his tenure ended in disappointment and an unceremonious departure.
- Lassana Diarra: In a unique twist, defensive midfielder “Lass” Diarra became Mourinho’s number 10 during the 2010/11 season—valued for his grit rather than flair. He played a key role in the midfield battles against Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, but soon switched numbers, as his style ill-suited the creative aura usually associated with the shirt.
- Mesut Özil: The German playmaker was adored by the Bernabéu for his vision and link-up play with Cristiano Ronaldo. He helped deliver the Copa del Rey in 2011 and the historic La Liga “record season” in 2012. Yet, Ozil’s Real journey ended abruptly in 2014 amid failed contract talks, leaving fans with a bittersweet memory.
- James Rodríguez: Colombia’s World Cup sensation took on the 10 in the wake of Özil’s exit. Rodríguez impressed in his first season and was instrumental in Champions League wins (“La Undécima” and “La Duodécima”). Still, injuries and rotation kept him from truly cementing his place, and his later years were marked by loan spells and a slow fade from prominence.
Luka Modric: Redefining the Number
Then came Luka Modric, who switched to number 10 in 2017 and went on to become Real Madrid’s most decorated player. Modric’s story—marked by meticulous dedication, tireless effort, and a knack for shining in big moments—saw him win six Champions League trophies, a Ballon d’Or, and the eternal affection of Madridistas. His era gave new meaning and stature to the shirt, setting a daunting benchmark.
A New Chapter: Mbappé and the Legend of the 10
Now, with Modric’s chapter closed, it’s Mbappé’s turn to write his own legacy. The Frenchman is determined not just to avoid the pitfalls that befell previous number 10s, but to reach the heights of his legendary predecessor.
Can Mbappé shatter the so-called “curse” that has dogged many of the club’s brightest talents? With his confidence, talent, and hunger, Madridistas hope he will not only live up to the number but also lead the club to new glory.
Only time will tell if he can truly make the number 10 his own at the world’s most demanding football club.