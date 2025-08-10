Image Credit : Getty

As Kylian Mbappe prepares for his second season at Real Madrid, all eyes are on the French superstar and his quest to turn personal brilliance into silverware for Los Blancos. Fresh off a blistering debut campaign—where he claimed both the Golden Boot with 44 goals and LaLiga’s Pichichi trophy—Mbappé is still under the dual pressures of sky-high expectations and the club’s demanding standards.

His start in Madrid wasn’t perfect. Some fans doubted him, still remembering his last-minute contract extension at PSG. But as the months passed, Mbappé silenced critics—establishing himself as the team’s leader and winning hearts in the stands. Now, he’s poised to step fully into the spotlight, aiming to transform star performances into the kind of team triumphs that matter most at the Bernabéu.