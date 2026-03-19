Two weeks before the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, skipper Shubhangi Singh says the team needs preparatory matches. After ending a 20-year wait for qualification, the Young Tigresses are focused on their tough group stage clashes in Thailand.

Two weeks before their opening clash against Japan in Thailand at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, the Indian U20 women's national team skipper Shubhangi Singh believes her young side needs to play some preparatory matches.

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For Shubhangi, the significance of qualification has already been processed. The celebrations in Myanmar, where India ended their 20-year wait, have given way to a sharper, more immediate focus. "We went there with the mindset to qualify, and we did," she told AIFF. "When you already believe something is going to happen, it doesn't come as a surprise." That belief now fuels a squad preparing for what she acknowledges will be a stern test.

Focus on the Asian Cup

India will face Japan on April 2 at 18:30 IST, Australia on April 5 at 14:30 IST, and Chinese Taipei on April 8 at 14:30 IST, in Group C. The top two teams in the group and the two best third-placed teams will make it to the quarter-finals. Further, the four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

Currently training in Kolkata, the Young Tigresses will depart for Bangkok, Thailand, early on Friday morning (March 20). "Our focus is on the three difficult group games ahead. At this stage, we don't expect any easy matches. We're ready and want to go out there and perform well against top teams. Before the Asian Cup, we'll play some more preparatory matches, so that will also help us," Shubhangi said.

Extensive Preparation and International Exposure

India's build-up to the continental stage has been extensive and deliberate. A month-long preparatory camp in Sweden earlier this year, along with multiple international friendlies at the end of last year against Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, have shaped a team that is no longer unfamiliar with high-intensity football.

Learning from the Sweden Tour

"We prepared really well," Shubhangi explained. "Spending a month in Sweden and playing against European clubs was a great experience. Those teams were physically taller and stronger than us, so it helped us understand how to handle that." A heavy defeat in their opening game against the senior side of Hammarby IF, one of Sweden's top clubs, served as a reality check, but also as a turning point. "The first game was the toughest. The 0-6 loss wasn't acceptable, but it was a big learning experience. From the second game onwards, we adapted better. We had a couple of wins, a draw, and a loss before ending the camp with a 5-2 win (against Alvsjo AIK). Overall, it helped us understand European playing styles and prepare for teams like Japan," said the 19-year-old.

Testing Against Central Asian Opposition

Before Sweden, the Young Tigresses had already tested themselves against Central Asian opposition, facing Uzbekistan (1-0 and 4-2 wins) and Kazakhstan (3-2 win and 1-1 draw) in multiple friendlies. They had also faced Uzbekistan in July, winning 4-1 and drawing 1-1. Uzbekistan also qualified for the Asian Cup and were, in fact, ranked higher than India, in Pot 3, for the group stage draw. "We've played Uzbekistan multiple times, before and after the qualifiers, and managed good results, including three wins and a draw," Shubhangi noted. "They are physically strong, so it was valuable to compete against them."

"We had one win and one draw in Kazakhstan. We were the better team in terms of possession, but we initially struggled against physically bigger players. Those matches taught us a lot about handling such opponents."

Team Cohesion and Continuity

What perhaps defines this Indian side most is continuity. The core group has spent over a year together, growing not just tactically, but also in understanding and cohesion. Before heading to Sweden and after the mid-season IWL break, the Young Tigresses were training in Bengaluru. Since returning from Scandinavia, they have continued their camp in Kolkata.

"We've been together for over a year now, and that has really helped with bonding and understanding each other on and off the pitch," Shubhangi said. "We've grown a lot as individuals and as a team. "The sessions were focused on our tactics for the Asian Cup campaign, how we want to play and prepare for specific matches, especially the first game," she explained. "The intensity and tempo of sessions were very high. Recovery was faster in the cold weather in Sweden, so physically it helped as well."

New Coach, New Philosophy

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson's philosophy has encouraged a more proactive style of play. "Since he joined, our playing style has changed. We're more attacking now," Shubhangi said. "He encourages us not to be afraid of making mistakes and to express ourselves. Most importantly, he reminds us to enjoy football. That mindset has really helped us grow and perform better."

"We've improved in playing attacking football, adapting to different opponents, and understanding the coach's system."

Facing the Giants: Japan

India's campaign begins against one of the world's strongest sides, Japan, who have won the U20 Asian Cup six times and reached the final of the last three U20 World Cups, winning it once in 2018. "Japan is a very strong team. Their junior teams play similarly to their senior team, so we know what to expect," Shubhangi said. "At this stage, we can't go into games thinking the opponent is stronger. We want to show what this Indian team can do."

Aiming High and a Call for Support

For many in the squad, this will be the biggest stage of their careers so far. But for Shubhangi and her teammates, the ambition extends beyond just being present. "The focus is to perform well and aim for qualification to the knockout stages. To everyone in Thailand and back home in India, please watch and support us! Your support means a lot, and we'll do our best to perform well," she concluded. (ANI)