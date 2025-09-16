Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso states that Kylian Mbappe feels no anxiety about winning the Champions League as the team prepares for their opening match against Marseille.

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Monday thatr superstar striker Kylian Mbappe feels no anxiety to win the Champions League for the first time as Los Blancos prepare to face Marseille.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The coach also included Jude Bellingham in a squad for the first time this season after the player had shoulder surgery in July.

Mbappe, 26, left Paris Saint-Germain last summer to join record 15-time winners Madrid, only to see his former club lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

"He's not anxious, we all feel this is a project that's just starting," Alonso told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's opening match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"One of the objectives is to win the Champions League, hopefully sooner rather than later, Kylian is part of the path to getting there, but I don't think he's anxious.

"Today we spoke about what the Champions League means, but we were not talking about May (and the final), we were talking about the near future."

Mbappe faced his former club PSG for the first time at the Club World Cup this summer, with Madrid thrashed 4-0 in the semi-finals.

However, the striker was not fully fit at the tournament in the United States because of a stomach bug. He has hit the ground running with four goals in four La Liga games this season.

"Gastroenteritis meant it was Kylian 'lite' at the Club World Cup," said Alonso.

"Without doubt (he's a leader), for his personality, experience, the influence he has on the others, he's one of them."

Real Madrid have won six of the last 12 Champions Leagues but Alonso said he did not feel extra pressure because of the club's rich history in the competition.

"It's a fact, unquestionable, an honour, a motivation and it is a responsibility you live with and enjoy," added Alonso. "It's a privilege."

Alonso named Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga in his squad for the game, with both returning ahead of schedule, although they may not feature.

England international Bellingham had shoulder surgery to fix a problem that began in 2023 when he dislocated it, and was not expected to return for a couple of weeks.

- 'Whoever plays is dangerous' -

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said his team would stick to their guns after hearing the news.

"It doesn't change our plan for tomorrow, I don't know if they will play or not, I know that they are two champions, and so is whoever will be on the pitch," said the coach.

"They have to play with 11 players and whoever plays is dangerous."

De Zerbi said his team would have to battle to take anything from their opening game.

"We have to play very well to get a result, playing with respect but also knowing what we have to do," he continued.

"We know Real Madrid are a huge club, but our idea is to play a great game."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)