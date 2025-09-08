Paris Saint-Germain secured their first UEFA Champions League title after a turbulent yet ultimately triumphant campaign. Their victory was made even more poignant by the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain finally achieved the dream that had long eluded them - lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy - and they did it in the very first season after Kylian Mbappe’s departure. The triumph capped off a historic campaign in which the French giants also secured a treble, a feat made even more remarkable given the turbulent path they navigated on their way to glory.

PSG’s Road to the Title

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for PSG. Early on, the Parisians struggled during the league phase of the competition and looked in danger of an early exit. But the turn of the year brought a transformation. Their momentum shifted dramatically in 2025, as they found form when it mattered most. After brushing past Manchester City in the league stage, PSG moved through knockout rounds that saw them eliminate three Premier League clubs in succession - Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal. The journey culminated in a dominant win over Inter Milan in the final, cementing their place in history.

Mbappe Reacts from Afar

While PSG celebrated without him, all eyes turned to Mbappe, who is now plying his trade with Real Madrid. Speaking during international duty with France, the forward was asked how he felt watching his former teammates conquer Europe. His response was measured, yet heartfelt.

“I was happy because I had quite a few friends on the team,” Mbappe told M6. “It’s a club that has meant a lot to me. It’s the one where I’ve stayed the longest so far in my career. It’s special for the people of Paris, for the fans. It was the logical next step: we were close in the previous years, and they succeeded. Paris Saint-Germain is going to enter another dimension.”

Future Storylines Ahead

Though PSG and Real Madrid avoided each other in the group stage, a showdown between the two European heavyweights remains a tantalizing possibility in the knockouts. The clash would carry extra intrigue, given PSG’s victory over Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup and the narrative of Mbappe making his highly anticipated return to the Parc des Princes - this time in opposition colors.

For now, while PSG revel in their long-awaited Champions League triumph, Mbappe’s focus is clear: chasing the one crown that continues to elude him.