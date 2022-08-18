Cristiano Ronaldo warned by Merseyside Police over Everton fan incident

Cristiano Ronaldo landed in trouble last season after he smashed an Everton fan’s phone following Manchester United’s loss in an EPL match. Now, he has been issued a warning by the Merseyside Police.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten frustrated following his unimpressive return to English giants Manchester United last season. With the club enduring a rough time since December last year, especially in terms of consistency when it comes to winning, Ronaldo has lost his cool. Earlier this year, in the previous season of the English Premier League (EPL), the Red Devils suffered a 0-1 defeat to the Toffees. As the United players returned to the dressing room, a frustrated Ronaldo smashed an Everton fan’s phone at the tunnel’s mouth. Now, the Merseyside Police has issued a warning to him.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution about an allegation of assault and criminal damage. The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton vs Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 9. The matter has been dealt with by way of a conditional caution. The matter has now concluded,” said Merseyside Police in a statement.

Following the incident in April, Ronaldo apologised, saying, “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful and patient and set an example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.”

“I want to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship,” added Ronaldo in his apology note on Instagram. Meanwhile, the Everton fan turned down the Portuguese’s offer to watch a United match at ‘The Theatre of Dreams’.