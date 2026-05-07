Manchester City sealed their first Women’s Super League crown in a decade without playing, as Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Brighton ended their title hopes. The triumph also halted Chelsea’s six-year dominance in the league.

Manchester City were crowned Women's Super League champions for the first time in 10 years without playing after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday.

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Third-placed Arsenal were eager to bounce back from Saturday's Champions League exit to Lyon and keep the title race alive in the first of three matches in hand on City.

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers knew only victory at Brighton would be enough but the visitors were unable to find a winner after Frida Maanum's 62nd-minute strike cancelled out Fuka Tsunoda's first-half opener.

The 1-1 draw signalled an end to Arsenal's title challenge and Chelsea's run of six consecutive league championships.

It means City celebrate silverware in their first season under boss Andree Jeglertz with their first WSL title since 2016.

"Helping guide this team to the WSL title is something I will never forget," said Jeglertz.

"The girls have met every challenge in front of them head on and have been an absolute joy to coach this season.

"In the good moments and the bad, they've always stuck together and found a way to win –- something that all great champions do."

AFP (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)