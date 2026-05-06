Arsenal returned to the Champions League final after 20 years, but Wayne Rooney and Arsene Wenger clashed over the Gunners’ celebrations. The debate adds intrigue as Arsenal chase glory in Europe and the Premier League.

Arsenal secured their place in the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in two decades, but their jubilant celebrations sparked contrasting reactions from Wayne Rooney and Arsene Wenger.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bukayo Saka’s decisive strike just before half-time in the semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium sealed a 1-0 win and a 2-1 aggregate triumph. The result marked Arsenal’s return to the competition’s showpiece match for the first time since 2006, when Wenger’s side fell to Barcelona in Paris.

Rooney, speaking on Prime Video, suggested the post-match scenes were excessive given that the trophy is yet to be won. “They haven’t won it yet. I think the celebrations are a little bit too heavy. Celebrate when you win…but no, they deserve it,” he said, acknowledging the achievement but urging restraint.

Wenger, however, disagreed with the former Manchester United striker’s assessment. The legendary Arsenal manager told beIN SPORTS that the celebrations were justified after such a historic night. “I think Arsenal wanted it a bit more than Atleti, and they were more decisive in the duels. It’s a well-deserved win for Arsenal. They celebrate well tonight, which is normal, but you want to focus already on the final and the next games,” Wenger explained.

Arsenal’s Historic Return

For Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, the victory was a landmark moment. He praised his players for delivering under immense pressure and highlighted the significance of reaching the final after 20 years. “An incredible night. We’ve made history together. I could not be happier for everyone involved,” Arteta said, describing the atmosphere at the Emirates as unique and unforgettable.

Since their maiden final appearance in 2006, Arsenal had only reached the semi-finals twice before this season, losing to Manchester United in 2009 and to eventual champions PSG last year. Tuesday’s triumph ended that long wait and reignited belief among supporters that the club is on the brink of something special.

The Gunners will now face either Bayern Munich or holders Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30. PSG hold a narrow 5-4 advantage heading into the second leg in Munich, with the winner set to meet Arsenal in the final.

While celebrations continued in north London, Arsenal’s attention quickly turns back to domestic matters. Leading the Premier League by five points, albeit having played a game more, the Gunners are chasing their first league crown since 2004. Arteta emphasized the importance of maintaining balance, urging his squad to enjoy the moment but remain focused on the challenges ahead.