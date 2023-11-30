Manchester City and Premier League 'agree trial date' for alleged 115 FFP breaches

Manchester City’s trial with the Premier League over 115 alleged breaches of financial rules will take place in autumn 2024.

Football's highly anticipated trial, dubbed the "trial of the century," between Manchester City and the Premier League is reportedly set for late next year, marking a significant moment in the competition's history. The champions are facing 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations, a charge brought forth by the top-flight in February after a prolonged investigation initiated in 2018. Despite the long-running saga, both the Premier League and the club have maintained a tight-lipped stance and declined to comment on the matter. However, according to a Daily Mail report a date for the independent panel showdown has been tentatively scheduled for late autumn 2024.

The report added that a resolution may not materialize until the end of the next season, coinciding with the expiration of City boss Pep Guardiola's current contract. The confidential process has progressed to the stage where statements are being collected from witnesses, likely to continue until the following spring.

If the trial proceeds as planned, a verdict could be expected around the summer of 2025. However, potential delays could extend the proceedings, and in the event of an unfavorable outcome, either party might pursue an appeal, adding significant time to the resolution.

City, accused of breaching 115 regulations over 14 seasons from 2009-10 onwards, face charges related to financial reporting and alleged non-cooperation with a Premier League investigation launched in 2018. Despite the accusations, the club denies any wrongdoing.

Drawing parallels, Everton, charged with breaking financial rules a month after City's charges were announced, received a 10-point deduction earlier this month, prompting an appeal. Guardiola, acknowledging external desires for City's punishment, emphasized the club's innocence, stating they are "innocent until guilt is proved."

Guardiola affirmed his commitment to the club regardless of the trial outcome, even contemplating staying in the event of relegation. City has previously asserted possessing "irrefutable evidence" to support their case, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal battle with implications for the club's future and key figures.