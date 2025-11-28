Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 6 runs in a tense Tri-nation T20I, defending 184. Dushmantha Chameera's 4-20 sealed the win, despite Salman Ali Agha's 63. Sri Lanka now faces Pakistan again in the final.

Sri Lanka edge past Pakistan by six runs in the hard-fought match of the Tri-nation T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday night as they defended their 184-run total.

Sri Lanka, who won two consecutive games to come back in the series, pipped Zimbabwe to qualify for the November 29 final against Pakistan at the same venue, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board website.

Pakistan's Valiant Chase Falls Short

Pakistan's skipper Salman Ali Agha led from the front with his highest T20I score (63), his fifth half-century in the format after walking in to bat at 29-2 in the fourth over. Salman formed a 56-run and a 70-run stand with Usman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, respectively, to bring Pakistan close to victory from 43-4 in 5.2 overs before they fell short.

Chameera's Match-Winning Spell

Pakistan's advance to their sixth consecutive T20I triumph was halted by player of the match Dushmantha Chameera, who not only defended 10 runs in the last over but also finished with figures of 4-20. Chameera dismissed Faheem on the fifth ball of the last over when Pakistan required seven off two, while a leg-before decision was overturned against the same batter a ball before.

Before that, requiring 22 runs off the last two overs, Nawaz (27) fell to Eshan Malinga after hitting a six on the first ball of the over, before a boundary from Faheem kept Pakistan firmly in the hunt.

Earlier, Nawaz had joined Salman in the middle when Usman (33) holed out against Wanindu Hasaranga in the 13th over after the two had put the chase on track following the departure of the top four batters in a space of just eight balls in the Powerplay.

That the Salman-Nawaz stand of 70 runs for the sixth-wicket came off just 36 balls was largely due to the duo ransacking 50 runs from the 14th to 18th over.

At the start of the chase, Saim Ayub provided some impetus with four fours and one six during his 18-ball 27 before falling to Malinga, who bagged two wickets in his four overs, giving away 54 runs. Maheesh Theekshana and Dasun Shanaka remained wicketless.

Mishara's Fiery 76 Powers Sri Lanka

After Pakistan opted to field, Sri Lanka's innings was headlined by opening batter Kamil Mishara, who struck a fiery 76 off 48 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes.

Mishara and Kusal Mendis gathered 66 runs for the second wicket off 36 balls after Salman Mirza bowled Pathum Nissanka for eight in the third over. Mendis' 40 came off 23 balls with the help of six fours and one six before getting pinned leg-before against Abrar in the ninth over.

After Saim removed Kusal Perera in the 11th over, Mishara kept Sri Lanka's innings intact with a functional 57-run stand with no.5 Janith Liyanage (24).

Sri Lanka gathered 24 runs off the last two overs of their innings due to skipper Shanaka's late flourish as he hit Salman Mirza for a six in the penultimate over and Mohammad Wasim Jr for two boundaries in the 20th to finish 17 off 10.

Pakistan's Bowling Effort

For Pakistan, Abrar picked up two wickets, while Saim and Salman Mirza dismissed one batter each. (ANI)