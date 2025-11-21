Sanju Samson has been traded to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 18 Crore and is eager to play under MS Dhoni's captaincy in IPL 2026. He praised Dhoni's calm leadership and looks forward to joining the franchise with its renowned winning legacy.

'I want to play with him as a captain': Samson on MS Dhoni

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has expressed his eagerness to play under MS Dhoni's captaincy for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Samson will be playing for CSK in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league after having been traded from his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), for Rs 18 Crore.

In a video posted by CSK on their YouTube channel, Samson said he is excited to play under Dhoni's captaincy, praising him as a calm, composed and easy-going leader, and expressed his willingness to support him in any way. "I want to play with him as a captain. I want to be with him as a leader. I want to support him in whatever way he wants me to. So, very much looking forward to playing with him. I kind of connect with him a bit more. Because I feel he is a bit calm, composed and easy-going guy," Samson said.

'One of the finest dressing rooms in IPL'

Samson said that he has heard from domestic and international cricketers alike that the CSK dressing room is one of the best in the IPL, and he has heard many positive things about it. "One thing which I have heard from each and every Indian cricketer, each and every domestic cricketer, and also the international players, that CSK dressing room is one of the finest dressing rooms in IPL is what I've heard. So I've heard lots and lots of great things," the wicketkeeper batter said.

Admiration for a 'champion team'

Samson expressed his admiration for CSK, calling it one of the biggest and most successful IPL franchises with a winning legacy. He said he has been excited about joining the team for the past five months and feels fortunate to wear the yellow jersey. "So CSK, right from the first day of me playing in IPL, I think CSK has been one of the biggest franchises my team has played against. So whenever we played against CSK, we could see how big the franchise is, how big the team is, how champion team they are, how many championships they have won, they have a winning legacy. So, these are the things which come very naturally to my mind when I think about CSK," he added further.

"For me, the last five months have been really exciting. So, I have been waiting for this day, and I'm very fortunate that I am going to wear the yellow jersey," said Samson. (ANI)