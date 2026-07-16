Lionel Messi set a new record with 10 assists in FIFA World Cup knockout games. His two assists in the 2026 semifinal propelled Argentina to a 2-1 comeback victory over England, securing their place in the final against Spain.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has become the first player to record 10 assists in FIFA World Cup knockout matches, taking his overall World Cup assist tally to 12, the most by any player since records began in 1966, according to OptaJoe's X account.

Messi achieved the milestone after providing two assists in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal win over England. No other player has registered more than eight assists in World Cup history since 1966.

Details of the Record-Breaking Assists

Messi's first assist in the semifinal match against England came from a short corner routine. Argentina played the corner short to Messi, who quickly laid the ball back to Enzo Fernandez waiting on the edge of the box. Fernandez took a touch before curling a superb strike past Jordan Pickford from outside the area in the 85th minute.

Messi's second assist came in stoppage time when he beat England's Djed Spence on the right flank and delivered a cross over Jordan Pickford to the far post, where an unmarked Lautaro Martinez headed the ball into an empty net, securing Argentina's 2-1 win to set up a final clash against Spain.

Dramatic Comeback Secures Final Berth

Messi won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning assists.

It was England who took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, who finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead. However, Argentina responded with relentless pressure, with Fernandez equalising in the 85th minute a stoppage-time goal by Martinez, who headed home to seal a memorable victory.

Earlier, both teams had played out a tense first half with few clear chances.

Argentina will face Spain in the final on July 19 (local time), while England will meet France in the third-place playoff on Saturday.