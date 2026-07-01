The ICC Board has approved continued support for the Afghan refugee women's cricket team, establishing a Special Taskforce to create a roadmap for their participation in ICC qualification pathways by 2030, ensuring structured coaching and opportunities.

ICC Renews Support with 2030 Goal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board, at its annual Conference in Edinburgh, has endorsed the continuation of the Development Pathway Programme for Afghan refugee women cricketers. It also re-constituted the Special Taskforce and assigned it the responsibility to develop a roadmap for the Afghan refugee women's team to participate in ICC's qualification pathways by 2030.

The ICC Board also approved the appointment of its Independent Director, Dr. Ros Rivaz, and ICC Chief Executives' Committee member, Sarah Keane, to the Special Task Force, according to a press release. They join the Task Force alongside its existing members (from BCCI, Cricket Australia and England & Wales Cricket Board) and will support the ongoing oversight of the programme, seeking to balance the imperatives of exposure, representation and enhanced competitive standards for women.

Task Force to Develop Sustainable Roadmap

Dr. Ros Rivaz said he is honoured to join the ICC Special Task Force and contribute to this important initiative. "The Task Force has been entrusted with developing a clear and sustainable roadmap that supports the continued development of Afghan refugee women cricketers through structured coaching, meaningful competitive opportunities and appropriate high-performance pathways. This programme reflects the ICC's commitment to fostering opportunity through cricket, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow Task Force members, Members and delivery partners to ensure it is delivered with purpose, integrity and long-term sustainability."

Players Welcome Long-Term Commitment

Nahida Sapan, Afghan refugee women cricketer, said this programme has already made a real difference, "not only by helping us continue playing cricket, but by enabling us to come together and play as a team". "It's very reassuring to hear that the ICC and the Task Force are making a long-term commitment to supporting our development. We appreciate the recognition that we have the same rights and opportunities as players of other countries."

Firooza Afghan, Afghan refugee women cricketer said over the past year, the opportunities to come together as a group and tour India and England have provided some of the most memorable experiences in our lives. "The support to train in our home locations with quality coaches plays a big role in our progress. A long-term view of participation in ICC qualification pathways gives us a clear goal to work towards, and we are determined to make the most of every opportunity along that journey."

A Powerful Message of Opportunity

Mel Jones, former Australia international and co-founder of It's Game On, said the continued support for these remarkable women, alongside a clear roadmap towards ICC qualification pathways by 2030, represents an important commitment to their future. "It sends a powerful message that talent and determination deserve opportunity. These players are role models, inspiring women and girls around the world, and it's exciting to see a long-term pathway that balances development with meaningful competition while recognising their unique journey. The progress they've made over the past year has been extraordinary, and I can't wait to see what this team achieves by 2030."

Phased Development and Support

The support will involve continued access to cricket and S&C coaches as well as physiotherapy in their home locations, with an increase of game time planned in a phased manner. Players currently based in Australia, England and Canada will continue to be integrated into their local cricket environments, which provide training and playing opportunities.

In addition, the programme will see the players continue to receive opportunities to train and compete as a group, similar to tours facilitated to India and England over the last 12 months. Such collective playing opportunities will also be built up in a phased manner and will be against opposition chosen with a strategic view to support their development towards ICC qualification events by 2030. (ANI)