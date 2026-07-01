The 135th Durand Cup trophies arrived in Imphal, welcomed by Manipur's Governor and CM. Dignitaries lauded football as a catalyst for hope and renewal, celebrating the state's rich sporting legacy ahead of the tournament's Imphal chapter.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, welcomed the Trophy Tour of the 135th Durand Cup to Imphal on Wednesday as the tournament's three iconic trophies arrived in the state. Held at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, the grand ceremonial function was attended among others by Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command and Puneet Kumar Goel, Chief Secretary. Senior civil and military officials, representatives of participating clubs and members of the football fraternity were also present.

In his remarks, Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the return of the Durand Cup to the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium is far more than a sporting event. "It is a catalyst for hope and renewal. The roar of our football-loving crowds can achieve what few policy initiatives alone can accomplish. It heals, builds bridges, strengthens communities and unites people. The 135th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup is not merely another chapter in the history of Indian sport. It is a testament to the resilience, optimism and resurgence of Manipur."

The Chief Minister said that football is not merely a sport in Manipur, it is a shared language that unites communities and transcends generations. "It is deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Manipur, from grassroots tournaments in our villages to the electrifying atmosphere at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. Hosting Durand Cup matches in Imphal is a matter of great pride and, more importantly, provides our young footballers with an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talent before scouts, clubs and football enthusiasts from across the nation."

Trophy Tour and Felicitation of Sporting Icons

Earlier in the day, amid great fanfare, the three iconic trophies, the Durand Cup, the President's Cup and the Simla Trophy, were ceremonially flagged off from the picturesque Sendra on the banks of Loktak Lake by Govindas Konthoujam, Minister for Home and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur. The occasion also celebrated Manipur's remarkable sporting legacy with the felicitation of some of the state's most distinguished sporting icons for their achievements and contributions to Indian sport. Among those honoured were Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi, Arjuna Awardee, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee and Padma Shri recipient in weightlifting; Laishram Sarita Devi, Arjuna Awardee in boxing; Laishram Bombayla Devi, Arjuna Awardee and Padma Shri recipient in archery; and Oinam Bembem Devi, Arjuna Awardee and Padma Shri recipient and one of India's most celebrated footballers. Their presence, alongside other distinguished sportspersons, added further significance to the occasion and provided inspiration to young athletes in attendance.

Escorted by the Thangjing Riders, the trophies then embarked on a journey across the state, travelling through Moirang, Bishnupur, Tiddim Ground, Kangla Fort and Manipur University before reaching Imphal. Cultural performances and traditional welcomes by students and local communities marked the convoy's journey, while public displays of the trophies drew enthusiastic crowds at several stops and built anticipation for the Imphal chapter of the 135th Durand Cup.

The Trophy Tour culminated at the City Convention Centre, where the ceremony celebrated Manipur's enduring contribution to Indian football and the deep-rooted relationship between the state and the game. The programme featured a screening tracing the legacy of the Durand Cup, an exchange of mementoes and felicitation of dignitaries, followed by the ceremonial showcase of the tournament's three trophies. The gathering was also addressed by senior Army dignitaries, the Chief Minister and the Governor.

Manipur's Immense Contribution to Indian Football

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh said football is part of the everyday rhythm of life in Manipur. No conversation about Indian football is complete without mentioning this remarkable state. "Nearly 80 footballers from Manipur have featured in the Indian Super League and other top-tier domestic competitions, while around 20 have proudly worn the Indian jersey at the international level. It is a remarkable achievement for a state of Manipur's size to contribute so significantly to Indian football. Manipur may be small in geographical size, but it is immense in its love for football. It proves that the true strength of the game lies not in numbers or scale, but in passion, commitment and spirit."

Few regions have shaped Indian football as consistently as Manipur, a release said. Generations of footballers from the state have progressed to the highest levels of the domestic game and represented the country, establishing Manipur as one of Indian football's most prolific talent hubs.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted the Durand Cup's distinguished 138-year legacy and its enduring association with sporting excellence, discipline, unity and national integration, while reaffirming the importance of nurturing young talent and strengthening the state's footballing tradition.

Local Teams and Imphal Matches

That footballing tradition will be strongly represented during this year's tournament, with TRAU FC, NEROCA FC and debutants FC Raengdai forming a strong local presence in Group D alongside the Indian Navy Football Team. A total of six group-stage matches will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, from July 28 to August 12, 2026, giving supporters in Manipur the opportunity to watch three home teams compete on one of the country's most historic football stages.

Building on the enthusiastic public response to the Trophy Tour, the focus will now shift towards the football action in Imphal. A Women's Exhibition Football Match between Kangla Warriors and Sangai Strikers will be held at the SAI Ground, Imphal, on July 21, before the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup's Imphal chapter formally gets underway with its opening ceremony on July 28, as Manipur once again prepares to celebrate its passion for football.

135th Durand Cup: Tournament Overview

The trophies' next stop will be Guwahati on July 16 as excitement builds towards the kick-off of the 135th Durand Cup on July 25. The 135th Durand Cup will be played from July 25 to August 23, 2026, across five host cities -- Kolkata, Shillong, Imphal, Guwahati and Ranchi, with the Jharkhand capital making its debut as a host venue in the tournament's 138-year history. Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services and with the support of the respective host state governments, the Durand Cup is the world's third-oldest surviving football competition. Established in 1888, it continues to be one of India's most prestigious football tournaments while providing an important platform for established stars, emerging talent and Services teams. The 135th edition will feature 24 teams, including one foreign side representing the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, competing across 43 matches at six venues. The tournament will kick off with the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on July 25 before culminating with the Final at the same venue on August 23, 2026. (ANI)