Ben Stokes, who recently retired from international cricket, is set to return to 50-over action after nearly three years. He will represent Durham against Derbyshire in the Metro Bank Cup on July 21, continuing his domestic cricket career.

Ben Stokes, who recently retired from international cricket, is set to return to 50-over action after nearly three years when he represents Durham against Derbyshire in the Metro Bank Cup on July 21 at The OurCoop County Ground in Derby, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Stokes brought the curtain down on his international career following England's 160-run Test defeat to New Zealand at Trent Bridge. However, Stokes will continue playing domestic cricket for Durham and is expected to be available for the remainder of the Metro Bank Cup and the County Championship season, subject to fitness.

'Reported in for Duty': Coach on Stokes' Return

Durham head coach Ryan Campbell said Stokes has fully rejoined the squad and is preparing for the upcoming matches. While the club will carefully manage his workload after a busy spell, Campbell expressed delight at having the retired England star back in Durham colours. "He's now a retired Test superstar, but he's reported in for duty as a Durham cricketer. He's at training; he'll be preparing for all our games. Of course, we're always going to be mindful of loads - he's played a lot of cricket, so we've got to look after him - but at this stage, he's back, and we're excited to have him back," Ryan Campbell said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Stokes' Final International Appearance

Stokes' final Test appearance featured a brief yet entertaining innings, as he promoted himself to open the batting and smashed 30 runs off just 20 balls before being dismissed. The match ended in a 160-run defeat for England against Tom Latham-led New Zealand in the third Test at Trent Bridge, with the visitors sealing a 2-1 series victory. It also marked Stokes' first home series loss as both a player and England captain.

A Remarkable International Legacy

The all-rounder concluded his international career with a remarkable legacy, highlighted by his match-winning performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup final and a series of unforgettable Test displays, including the iconic Headingley Ashes triumph in 2019.

Numbers-wise, too, Stokes had an impressive international career across formats. In 114 ODIs, he scored 3,463 runs at an average of 41.22, including five centuries and 24 fifties, while also taking 74 wickets. In Test cricket, Stokes played 122 matches, scoring 7,273 runs at an average of 34.46 with 14 centuries and 37 half-centuries. He also made a major contribution with the ball, taking 252 Test wickets and establishing himself as one of England's greatest all-rounders. In T20Is, Stokes scored 585 runs in 36 innings and took 26 wickets. (ANI)