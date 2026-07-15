FC Goa youth coach Israil Gurung hailed Spain's 'fantastic' system after their win over France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal. He also expressed anticipation for a great match between defending champions Argentina and England.

After Spain's qualification for the FIFA World Cup final 2026, FC Goa youth coach and former Indian footballer Israil Gurung hailed the 2010 champions for their "program, plan and playing system". He also anticipates the second semifinal between defending champions Argentina and England to be a great match.

Spain Secures Final Spot, Ending France's Run

A goal each from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Parro helped Spain reach their first WC final since their landmark 2010 title win, overcoming a Kylian Mbappe-led France which had largely looked unstoppable. After winning the trophy in 2018 and ending up as runners-up in 2022 edition, Mbappe and France completes a fine three World Cup run with plenty of records, individual/team milestones to their name.

For Spain, after a shock group stage exit in 2014 and round of 16 finishes in the next two editions, the qualification for the final continues an upward trajectory. Heading into the tournament, they had won Euro 2024, won a UEFA Nations League title in 2022-23, besides finishing as runners-up in the latter to Portugal in 2024-25 season.

'Fantastic System': Israil Gurung on Spain's Dominance

Speaking to ANI, Israil expressed sadness for his preferred side, France amd also added that the second semifinal between a Messi-led Argentina and Harry Kane-led England would be a great contest, with both teams strong.

"It is sad because I usually support France, but France is out already. Spain is like, you know, I think they have been dominating football because of their program, their plan, their playing system, it is fantastic," he said.

"And I think, we cannot say exactly, the second semi-final, but I feel that both teams are strong. And I do not know which one to choose because my team is already out. So, I do not have a prediction, but I hope, it should be a good match," he added.

Match Recap: How Spain Overcame France

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored 18 goals in his last 20 games for Spain. His penalty made him the sixth man to reach 30 goals for Spain after David Silva (35), Alvaro Morata (37), Fernando Torres (38), Raul (44) and David Villa (59), according to the FIFA Website.

In the semi-final against France on Tuesday, Pedro Porro of Spain was named Player of the Match.

France suffered an early setback when central defender William Saliba was forced off with a back injury midway through the first half and was replaced by Maxence Lacroix. Spain dominated possession and kept France's attacking trio of Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele largely quiet to take a 1-0 lead into the interval.

France also had history against them, with only Argentina (against Italy in 1990) and Croatia (against England in 2018) having previously recovered from a halftime deficit to win a World Cup semifinal.

Head coach Didier Deschamps introduced Manu Kone for Adrien Rabiot at the break and later brought on Desire Doue for Bradley Barcola in an attempt to change the momentum. However, Spain maintained control through relentless pressing and crucial saves from goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Porro then finished off a flowing attacking move to score Spain's second goal, effectively putting the contest beyond France's reach.

With the victory, Spain equalled Italy's record of 37 consecutive matches unbeaten and advanced to only their second FIFA World Cup final. (ANI)