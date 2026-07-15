The 7th edition of the Lanka Premier League will run from July 17 to August 8, expanding to four venues. Captains praised the league's growth, its role in developing local talent, and the opportunity to learn from international stars.

The captains of the five Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchises joined tournament officials at the official pre-season press conference on Tuesday, reiterating the league's growing stature as one of world cricket's leading T20 competitions while highlighting its impact on developing Sri Lankan talent and strengthening the country's cricket ecosystem ahead of the 2026 season.

Beginning on July 17 and culminating with the final on August 8, the seventh edition of the Lanka Premier League will be staged across Colombo, Dambulla, Kandy and Jaffna for the first time, further expanding the tournament's footprint across Sri Lanka.

LPL's Remarkable Growth

Speaking about the league's continued rise, Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, said on Tuesday, "The growth of the Lanka Premier League has been remarkable over the last six seasons. Every year, the tournament continues to attract greater international interest while creating valuable opportunities for Sri Lankan players. Our focus is on continuing that journey, strengthening the league both on and off the field, and taking the LPL to even greater heights."

The LPL's growing international stature has been reflected both on and off the field. Ahead of the 2026 season, the player draft attracted more than 650 overseas registrations from 21 countries--over 230 more than the previous edition--including registrations from India, highlighting the league's increasing relevance across the global cricket landscape.

Captains on League's Impact and Talent Development

Speaking at the press conference, Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, said, "The LPL started in 2020, and we've made tremendous progress since then. Today, it has established itself as one of the world's foremost franchise T20 leagues. This year, we'll be playing across four venues for the first time, and we're looking forward to delivering another highly competitive and successful tournament."

Defending champions Jaffna Kings, alongside Kandy Royals, Colombo Kaps, Dambulla Sixers and Galle Gallants, will once again feature an impressive blend of established international stars and leading Sri Lankan cricketers, continuing the league's role as a platform where emerging local talent competes alongside some of the world's finest T20 players.

Jaffna Kings captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa said, "The LPL has grown into a truly global event over the years. One of the best things is that the tournament has continued to move forward, creating opportunities for so many players. When the overseas boys come in, we gain valuable exposure and learn so much from them. The LPL stands out because of the quality of the wickets and the spectacular way the tournament is conducted."

Kandy Royals captain Angelo Mathews added, "Every league is unique to its own country. For us, it's about producing players for the next generation, who benefit immensely from a tournament like this by rubbing shoulders with international cricketers. We've got some outstanding overseas players alongside our local talent, and it's a huge learning experience for the youngsters."

Colombo Kaps captain Kusal Mendis said, "The Lanka Premier League is the best cricket league played in Sri Lanka, and it gives players an important opportunity to compete in a high-quality environment. For our young cricketers, it is a valuable platform for learning from experienced international players who have played in major leagues worldwide. I believe the LPL has an important role to play in uplifting the international standards of Sri Lankan cricket."

Dambulla Sixers captain Dinesh Chandimal said, " This is a great opportunity for all of us to showcase our talent, especially the younger players who are aspiring to reach the international level. Credit goes to all the stakeholders for continuing to make this tournament happen year after year. I wish every team the very best for the tournament."

Galle Gallants captain Dasun Shanaka concluded, "The LPL is our own league and a celebration of our own talent. Sri Lanka has always been known for producing unique and unorthodox cricketers, and I hope this season we see many more such talents emerge. It's a platform where we can express ourselves and showcase the best of Sri Lankan cricket."

Enhanced Fan Engagement and Tournament Details

Alongside a world-class player roster, this year's edition will also place a stronger emphasis on regional fan engagement through enhanced Sinhala-language commentary, bringing the action closer to audiences across the island.

The Lanka Premier League 2026 gets underway on July 17 with defending champions Jaffna Kings taking on Galle Gallants at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo. Following a 20-match league phase and playoffs, the tournament will conclude with the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium on August 8. (ANI)