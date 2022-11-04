Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi roped in as BYJU'S Global Brand Ambassador for 'Education for All' initiative

    Lionel Messi is the most sought footballer in terms of endorsements, next to Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, BYJU'S has roped him in as its Global Brand Ambassador for its 'Education for All' initiative.

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 9:12 AM IST

    BYJU'S, the world's leading education technology company, today announced football star and global sports icon Lionel "Leo" Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education For All. Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement with BYJU'S to promote the cause of equitable education. 

    This association with one of the world's most popular sportspersons is in sync with the expanding global footprint of BYJU'S and its commitment to making education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all. Earlier this year, BYJU'S made history by becoming the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022™️ in Qatar. Football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Lionel Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million.

    The long-term engagement, which begins as Lionel Messi embarks on his final campaign to win the FIFA World Cup 2022™️ as captain of Argentina's national football team, will see him feature in campaigns promoting BYJU'S Education For All. BYJU'S sees Lionel Messi as 'The Greatest Learner of All Time' whose passion for continuous learning has redefined the meaning of what is possible in football.

    Widely acknowledged as the world's best passer, dribbler, and free-kick taker, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner attributes his success to his commitment to learning more every day. BYJU'S believes Messi will be an ideal mentor for hundreds of millions of young people worldwide through his unwavering work ethic, the study of the game, and love for learning.

    Commenting on this announcement, Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of BYJU'S, said, "We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He is a once-in-a-generation talent whose pursuit of excellence, all-in mentality, humility, and reliability resonate deeply with BYJU'S brand values. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever. That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU'S Education For All wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers."

    "No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi. It is not surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner. This partnership will inspire millions worldwide to dream bigger and learn better. As football fans know, anything is possible with Messi on your side," added Gokulnath.

    Messi also expressed confidence that his partnership with BYJU'S Education For All will inspire young learners worldwide. He said, "I chose to partner with BYJU'S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. High-quality education changes live, and BYJU'S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top."

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 9:31 AM IST
