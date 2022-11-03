Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16 Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams qualified and more

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 draw is all set to take place next week. Here's a look at the exact date, time, venue, teams qualified, how does the draw work and more.

After weeks of exciting action in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage, the stage is now all set for the round of last 16 draw as the race to Istanbul heats up. For the round of 16 draw, four clubs from the Premier League in England and four from the Bundesliga in Germany have been joined by three teams from Serie A in Italy, two from Primera Liga in Portugal, one from La Liga in Spain, one from Jupiler Pro League in Belgium, and one from Ligue 1 in France.

One of the major upsets in this year's group stages is the shock exit of Barcelona for the second consecutive time. Meanwhile, Napoli and Benfica's run to reach the top of their respective groups has also surprised fans.

The 16 teams, who have made it to the last-16 draw, will hope to put their best foot forward and eventually book their ticket for the finals on June 10, 2023, at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium. It will also be a tough challenge for reigning champions Real Madrid this season as the rest of the teams looks hungry to clinch Europe's elite football competition.

When and where is the Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 draw?

The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, November 7.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 draw start?

The Champions League draw will start at 11 AM GMT or 12 PM CET. Due to the time difference in India, the draw will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 draw?

Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2HD will telecast the Champions League draw in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the event.

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which are the teams that have qualified for Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16?

Pot 1 (Group winners - seeded)

Napoli (Italy)

Porto (Portugal)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Chelsea (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Manchester City (England)

Benfica (Portugal)

Pot 2 (Group runners-up - unseeded)

Liverpool (England)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

AC Milan (Italy)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

What are the conditions and rules of the Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 draw?

No side can face another team from the same national association. Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage, either. Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs.

When does the Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 start?

The first legs are scheduled for February 14, 15, 21 and 22, with the second legs on March 7, 8, 14, and 15. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET (8 PM GMT and 1:30 AM IST)

When are the Champions League 2022-23 quarter-final and semi-final draw and matchdays?

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Quarter-final matches will take place on April 11, 12 and 18,19. The semi-finals will take place on May 9, 10 and 16,17.

When and where is the Champions League 2022-23 final taking place?

The Champions League final is scheduled for June 10, 2023 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.