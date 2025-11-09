South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers faces transfer speculation as Miami Hurricanes emerge as potential suitors.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has become the subject of transfer speculation amid the Gamecocks’ ongoing struggles. Shane Beamer’s team sits at 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the Southeastern Conference, riding a four-game losing streak. Sellers, who has shown flashes of promise, is now linked with a possible move to the ACC.

On Friday, analyst Todd McShay suggested that Miami Hurricanes could target Sellers in the transfer portal next season. McShay noted that NFL scouts believe Sellers needs another year of college football to prepare for a potential first-round draft selection. “LaNorris Sellers, there’s a strong opinion in NFL scouting circles … that he will be back in school next year,” McShay said on his YouTube show. He added that while Sellers’ mobility is an asset, the quarterback would face a steep challenge if he entered the NFL in 2026 without further development.

Miami is expected to lose Carson Beck to the professional ranks, leaving a significant void at quarterback. The Hurricanes are likely to pursue a top replacement, and Sellers has emerged as a possible candidate. This scenario could pose a major concern for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, who is already under pressure due to the team’s poor form.

Sellers’ Mixed Performances Raise Questions

Despite the attention, Sellers’ season has been inconsistent. He has recorded 1,536 passing yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and three rushing scores. Those numbers highlight both his potential and his struggles, raising questions about whether he can deliver consistently at the highest level.

South Carolina will return to action after an off week, hosting No. 3 Texas A&M on November 15. The Aggies, undefeated at 8-0 and 5-0 in conference play, are heavy favorites. For Sellers, the matchup represents an opportunity to showcase his ability against one of the nation’s best teams. A strong performance could silence doubts and reaffirm his value to the Gamecocks, even as transfer rumors continue to swirl.

The coming weeks will be crucial for both Sellers and South Carolina. Whether he remains in Columbia or explores opportunities with ACC giants like Miami, his future is set to be closely monitored by fans, scouts, and coaches alike.