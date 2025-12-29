Lalit Modi apologised after a viral video showed him partying with Vijay Mallya in London and jokingly calling them “the biggest fugitives of India.” He said the remark was misconstrued and apologised to the government.

Lalit Modi has issued an apology on social media after he uploaded a video of himself partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London and introducing themselves as the "biggest fugitives of India," a remark that triggered wide, sharp reactions from the public. Taking to his X account, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman expressed regret for any offence caused and clarified that his statement was misunderstood and not intended as portrayed. He offered apologies to the Indian government, for which he said he has the "highest respect."

"I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies," Lality Modi said in his X post.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

Lalit Modi earlier posted photos and a video on social media, which showed him along with Vijay Mallya at Mallya's birthday celebrations. "Lalit Modi's 'Glorious Evening' For Vijay Mallya's 70th Birthday In London," Lalit Modi said in a post on X.

Lalit Modi also posted a clip on Instagram in which he referred to himself and Mallya as "the two biggest fugitives of India". The clip went viral and triggered sharp reactions on social media.

"Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya," the post said.

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya face cases related toalleged financial irregularities in India and have denied the charges against them.

Government Committed to Bringing Back Fugitives, Says MEA

After the viral video, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government remains fully committed to ensuring that fugitives wanted in India return to the country and face trial before the courts.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said several layers of legalities are involved, but the government remains committed to bringing the economic offenders back to the country.

"We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India, return to the country. For this particular return, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on... There are several layers of legalities involved but we remain committed to bring them back to the country so they can face trial before the courts here," Jaiswal said.

