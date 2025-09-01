Seventeen years after the IPL 2008 Slapgate incident between Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth, Lalit Modi released the footage. Former match referee Farokh Engineer expressed surprise, saying he had maintained confidentiality for two decades

17 years after the infamous IPL 2008 Slagpate incident, involving Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth, the footage of the entire saga was made public after being released by the former league’s chairman and commissioner, Lalit Modi, through Michael Clarke’s podcast ‘Beyond 23’. The slapgate saga in the inaugural season of the IPL sparked a major controversy in Indian cricket, almost tarnishing the image of the league.

Almost two decades ago, the Indian cricket fraternity was shocked by the incident after Sreesanth was caught crying on camera after he was slapped by Harbhajan after the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. However, nobody knew how the entire altercation unfolded as the video was never released to the public until now.

In a video that was aired on Clarke’s podcast, the confrontation was shown in detail, where Harbhajan gave a back-handed slap to Sreesanth, and the brawl-like situation broke out before the latter’s Punjab teammates, Mahela Jayawardene and Irfan Pathan, intervened and separated them from making the situation worse.

‘I maintained confidentiality throughout’

After Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari lambasted Lalit Modi for releasing the IPL 2008 slapgate video to the public after 17 years, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer, who served as the match referee for the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Engineer expressed his surprise over Lalit Modi’s decision to release the video after 17 years, adding that he maintained the confidentiality of the incident for close to two decades.

“I'm surprised that the footage has emerged after all these years. As match referee for that particular match, I maintained confidentiality throughout and didn't speak about the contents of the incident even to the best of my friends in the media," Engineer said.

Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth was the first to react to the IPL 2008 slapgate footage by calling out Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke for their ‘inhumane and distasteful act’, while highlighting how Sreesanth had to rebuild his entire life and dignity after the slapgate incident. Harbhajan Singh suspected Modi of a ‘selfish motive’ behind it, adding that it seemed unnecessary to release the video of the incident, which took place almost two decades ago, as everybody had moved on from it.

Engineer rubbed off the incident as ‘heat of the moment’

Further speaking about the IPL 2008 slapgate, Farokh Engineer stated that he maintained ‘dignified silence on the incident for all these years, adding that Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth moved on from it.

“I had a job to do as match referee and I believe I did it [well] with dignified silence. It’s a thing of the past, and I’m sure both players have long buried their differences. Like many other things in cricket, it was done in the heat of the moment. Harbhajan is a good friend. We move on," the former India captain added.

Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth have reconciled and moved past the infamous slapegate and together won the 2011 World Cup for Team India.

In a 2023 interview, Sreesanth referred to Harbhajan as his ‘elder brother’ and emphasized that the entire controversy was a misunderstanding blown out of proportion. While a former Indian spinner expressed deep regret over the incident, admitting it was a mistake, and wanted to remove it from his life.