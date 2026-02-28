The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team won its maiden Ranji Trophy 2025-26 title, defeating powerhouse Karnataka in the final by virtue of a massive first-innings lead. ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the historic win as a 'remarkable story of grit'.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team after their triumph in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 finals, describing it as a remarkable example of grit and perseverance. The Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal.

A Remarkable Story of Grit and Perseverance

Taking to his X account, Shah praised not just the players but the entire ecosystem that worked behind the scenes. "Congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team in India for scripting a remarkable story of grit and perseverance. While the players are fully deserving of the adulation they receive, one must also remember the contribution of the coaching staff, management and administrators from J&K who have toiled behind the scenes to fashion this landmark achievement. I am sure that this win will ignite belief in the hearts of the current generation from the region and drive the next one to pick up a bat or ball. Our sport is rich with such stories of inspiration from around the world, and I hope this one also receives its fair share of admiration," he wrote.

How the Fairytale Final Unfolded

J&K's Mammoth First Innings

J&K opted to bat first and piled on a mammoth 584, led by Shubham Pundir's century (121). Auqib Nabi's devastating pace attack (5-wicket haul) then bundled out Karnataka for 293, handing J&K a crucial first-innings lead.

Karnataka's Reply and Final Result

Mayank Agarwal's fighting 160 for Karnataka wasn't enough, and J&K extended their lead to 291. Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra slammed hundreds in J&K's second innings, pushing the lead to 633. The match ended in a draw on Day 5, but J&K's first-innings lead secured them the win. (ANI)