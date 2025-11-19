- Home
- Entertainment
- Sushmita Sen's love life: Rohman Shawl to Lalit Modi to Randeep Hooda, 5 celebs she dated
Sushmita Sen's love life: Rohman Shawl to Lalit Modi to Randeep Hooda, 5 celebs she dated
Sushmita Sen's love life always grabs the headlines. She's been linked to big names like IPL founder Lalit Modi and other major businessmen. Let's take a look at who's on her list of past flames.
Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated for a long time, breaking up in 2022. He was close to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, and they often shared their love on social media.
Randeep Hooda
Sushmita Sen and Randeep Hooda dated for three years. Their relationship, which was always in the spotlight, ended badly. They both moved on after a tense public breakup.
Lalit Modi
Businessman Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen made waves in 2022 when he announced they were dating. They shared vacation pics, but she later called it just a passing phase.
Wasim Akram
Rumors flew that Sushmita Sen was dating Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram after they were on a reality show together. She shut it down, saying they were just good friends.
Mudassar Aziz
Sushmita Sen and director Mudassar Aziz had a brief, low-key relationship. Their connection didn't last, and like many of her romances, she kept it mostly private.
Sushmita Sen's love life is always a hot topic, with her relationships making headlines. From Lalit Modi to actors and directors, here's a look at the celebs she's dated.