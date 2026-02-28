The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team secured its historic maiden Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka. LG Manoj Sinha, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti hailed the win as a defining moment for the Union Territory's sporting history and unity.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest congratulations to the J&K cricket team for the historic maiden Ranji Trophy title victory over Karnataka on Saturday. Sinha hailed the achievement as a defining moment in the Union Territory's sporting history. He praised the players and the coaching staff for their extraordinary performance and dedication throughout the tournament. "The J&K cricket team has performed very commendably in the Ranji tournament. My best wishes to the team, " Sinha told the reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'J&K's Finest Hour Has Arrived'

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor also said, "J&K's finest hour has arrived! Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our Cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy. To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit: thank you from the entire UT, beaming with pride. You have immortalised history--embrace it with honour. I'm grateful for UT's sporting revolution ignited under Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's leadership post 2019. To all youth: let this blaze ignite your horizon: train relentlessly & fiercely. Build on this win to pioneer eras of dominance -J&K's unstoppable future starts with you."

Political Leaders Celebrate Historic Win

Following the triumph Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah celebrated with the champion team as they secured their maiden Ranji Trophy title. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also hailed the J&K cricket team's achievement, saying it is a matter of great happiness that our side has been successful in the Ranji Trophy.

"It is a matter of great happiness that our team has been successful in the Ranji Trophy. The youth of Kashmir and Jammu played this game together and achieved such success. This is a lesson for those who got Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College closed in the name of religion. If all of us Hindus and Muslims stay together in Jammu and Kashmir, then today we have won the Ranji Trophy, tomorrow we can win the World Cup also," Mufti told the reporters.

How J&K Scripted History Against Karnataka

Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal.

J&K opted to bat first and piled on a mammoth 584, led by Shubham Pundir's century (121). Auqib Nabi's devastating pace attack (5-wicket haul) then bundled out Karnataka for 293, handing J&K a crucial first-innings lead. Mayank Agarwal's fighting 160 for Karnataka wasn't enough, and J&K extended their lead to 291. Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra slammed hundreds in J&K's second innings, pushing the lead to 633. The match ended in a draw on Day 5, but J&K's first-innings lead secured them the win. (ANI)