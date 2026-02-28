Rehan Ahmed’s 19 off 7 balls, inspired by McCullum’s “bat like Sehwag” advice, powered England to a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, keeping them unbeaten and securing a spot in the semi-finals.

England’s Rehan Ahmed had a brief but impactful stay at the crease to help the side remain unbeaten in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a victory over New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, February 28.

England defeated New Zealand by four wickets to finish the Super 8 stage at the top of Group 2 without a defeat in three matches, having previously won against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. With a 160-run target, England chased it down with three balls to spare in the final over of the match.

Will Jacks once again stepped up for the side with a knock of 32 off 18 balls while forming a crucial, unbeaten 44-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rehan Ahmed, who scored 19 off 7 balls. Tom Banton (33), Harry Brook (26), Jacob Bethell (21), and Sam Curran (24) made valuable contributions to the team’s run chase, keeping England in contention and ensuring the target remained within reach for the crucial late-order partnership.

Rehan Ahmed’s Impactful Lower-Order Contributions

Though six batters made crucial contributions in England’s run chase, which eventually led to a thrilling six-wicket victory, Rehan Ahmed’s brief stay at the crease was the most talked about, as the two-time champions were in a tricky spot and needed quick runs to maintain the scoring run rate.

Ahmed walked in to bat when England were reeling at 117/6 and needed 43 off 19 balls to win the match. Unfazed by the pressure, the 21-year-old provided solid support to Will Jacks and smashed a six on the second delivery by Glenn Phillips in the 18th over before hitting a boundary off Mitchell Santner’s spin bowling on the first ball of the 19th over. Rehan’s two crucial boundaries brought the equation down to 15 off 11 balls.

When England required 11 off 7 balls to win, Rehan Ahmed smashed another six, bringing the target within striking distance and putting England firmly in control, setting the stage for a tense but thrilling finish.

Eventually, England managed to chase down the target on the third ball of the final over, securing a thrilling four-wicket victory. Rehan Ahmed’s aggressive cameo in the lower-order, combined with Will Jacks’ composure under pressure, ensured the team remained unbeaten in the Super 8 stage and topped Group 2, keeping England firmly in contention for the knockout rounds.

‘Bat Like Sehwag’

Behind Rehan Ahmed’s crucial cameo in the lower-order, there was England head coach Brendon McCullum, who had encouraged the young all-rounder to play fearlessly, just like former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

Speaking after England’s win over New Zealand, Rehan Ahmed revealed that McCullum instructed him to play like swashbuckling Indian opener Virendra Sehwag, who is often known for his aggressive, fearless batting, taking quick runs and attacking bowlers.

“Baz actually sent one of the walkie-talkie messages downstairs, saying ‘tell Reh to bat like Sehwag’," the 21-year-old revealed.

Rehan Ahmed apparently followed the instructions by England’s head coach Brendon McCullum and played an attacking, fearless cameo, helping England chase the target confidently.

Meanwhile, England have already ngland have qualified for the semifinal after two successive wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and the victory over New Zealand was their third straight win in the Super 8 stage, confirming their spot in the last four from Group 2.

England will play the second semifinal against the second-placed team from Group 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.

