Kevin Owens, currently absent from WWE due to injury, made an unexpected move over the weekend by appearing — via video — at an independent wrestling event. Despite being under WWE contract, Owens opened the Green Mountain Wrestling show with a recorded message, introducing himself by his pre-WWE name, Kevin Steen.

The event was significant for the Vermont-based promotion, as it marked the crowning of its first-ever champion. In his message, Owens acknowledged the milestone and expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s growth.

“Hello everyone, my name is Kevin Steen. You might know me from some wrestling shows that I’ve been on or some wrestling matches I’ve had. But tonight’s not about me. Tonight is about crowning the very first champion in Green Mountain Wrestling history, which obviously makes tonight a very big show. I wish I could be there in person, because I’ve been keeping up with Green Mountain Wrestling for a while now and seeing it grow and grow, and it’s been pretty exciting,” he said.

Owens went on to explain that, had he been able to attend in person, he would have presented the championship belt to the winner himself. He noted a personal connection to the title design, pointing out that one of the side plates depicted a wrestling move associated with him.

“If I was there tonight, I would be able to award the title to the first champion myself. If you look at that title belt closely, there may be a certain wrestling move being executed on one of the side plates that has a little something to do with me. So, it would have been an honor to be there to do that. However, I’m not there, I’m in my house. I’m in my office,” Owens added.

He closed by expressing hope to attend a future Green Mountain Wrestling event in person. For now, his message served as the official opening to the night’s proceedings.