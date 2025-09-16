Image Credit : Getty

The closing segment followed a pattern fans have seen repeatedly. Jimmy Uso’s match ended with an attack from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, only for Jey Uso to run in for the save. While the live crowd enjoyed the moment, the formula has been overused in recent months.

The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins’ group have cycled through similar main event beatdowns and rescues, making this outcome easy to anticipate.