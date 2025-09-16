4 Major Mistakes Made on WWE RAW in the Final Build to Wrestlepalooza
From inconsistent authority calls to predictable finishes, here are four booking mistakes WWE made before Wrestlepalooza.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Predictable Post-Main Event Rescue
The closing segment followed a pattern fans have seen repeatedly. Jimmy Uso’s match ended with an attack from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, only for Jey Uso to run in for the save. While the live crowd enjoyed the moment, the formula has been overused in recent months.
The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins’ group have cycled through similar main event beatdowns and rescues, making this outcome easy to anticipate.
Unequal Treatment for Title Match Competitors
Ahead of a major title bout, WWE often books one competitor to wrestle on the go-home show while the other sits out. This week, IYO SKY competed, but Stephanie Vaquer did not, despite the stakes being higher than usual with a vacant championship on the line.
The decision created an uneven playing field, especially under a supposedly neutral authority figure. Adam Pearce’s focus on protecting The Usos vs. The Vision stood in contrast to the lack of balance here.
Inconsistent Authority Decisions from Adam Pearce
Backstage altercations are a staple of WWE, yet Adam Pearce threatened to fine LA Knight and Jey Uso for brawling. This stood out as inconsistent when compared to other recent incidents, Randy Orton delivering RKOs to security and producers, or The New Day attacking Penta, that went unpunished.
While Pearce has generally been effective as GM, moments like this undermine continuity and weaken the authority figure’s credibility. RAW’s final build to Wrestlepalooza had strong talent and storylines in place, but these missteps left the go-home show feeling less impactful than it could have been.
No New Matches Added to Wrestlepalooza Card
For an event positioned as a landmark PLE, RAW missed the opportunity to add fresh matchups. The card already boasts John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee’s first match in a decade, plus CM Punk’s heated feud with Seth Rollins.
Still, the show could have benefited from more variety. Potential bouts were teased, such as Dominik Mysterio defending against Rusev or The Kabuki Warriors facing Rhea Ripley and Nikki Bella, but none were confirmed.