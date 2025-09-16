Image Credit : Getty

John Cena’s farewell run has been marked by high-profile victories over some of his greatest adversaries. Earlier this year, he captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by pinning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Since then, he has defended the title against major names, including Randy Orton and CM Punk — two of his most storied rivals, and emerged victorious each time. Having already defeated these long-time foes, Cena could be poised to add Brock Lesnar to that list before his retirement.