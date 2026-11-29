New Zealand consolidated their position on Day 3 of the second Test in Christchurch, extending their lead to 243 runs against India. Despite Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88-run knock, India faces an uphill task with only two days left to play.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): India face the prospect of defeat in the second Test against New Zealand after the hosts strengthened their position by reaching 133/3 at stumps on Day 3 at Hagley Oval on Sunday, extending their overall lead to 243 runs.

However, India are focusing on taking the match “ball by ball, session by session”, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel said. New Zealand ended the day with Rachin Ravindra unbeaten on 46 off 84 deliveries and Daryl Mitchell not out on five off 38 balls, with seven wickets in hand and two days remaining in the match.

India endured a challenging day, managing 246 in their first innings before struggling to make significant inroads into the New Zealand batting line-up in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah provided India with two important breakthroughs, but the hosts continued to build their advantage through Ravindra and Devon Conway (51). Bumrah first dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for eight to give India their opening breakthrough in the second innings. The Indian pace spearhead then removed Henry Nicholls to claim his second wicket of the innings. Washington Sundar accounted for Devon Conway, who scored 51, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a sharp diving catch at point to complete the dismissal. However, India's other bowling options could not make a significant impact as New Zealand consolidated their position. Debutant Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna, who came in as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep, have been wicketless in the second innings so far.

Speaking about India's approach for the remainder of the match, Jurel said the team was not looking too far ahead and was concentrating on taking the game one ball and one session at a time. “We are not thinking much. We're just taking ball by ball, session by session. Whatever we need to do, we are doing. So, hopefully we'll end up in a good position,” he said during the post-day press conference.

Earlier in the day, India resumed their first innings at 116/6 and were eventually bowled out for 246, conceding a 110-run lead to New Zealand, who had posted 356 in their first innings. Jurel was the standout performer for India, producing a fighting 88 off 170 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. The batter held the innings together despite losing partners at regular intervals and helped India narrow the deficit through crucial partnerships with the lower order. He shared a 46-run stand with Akash Deep, who contributed 29 off 52 deliveries, for the seventh wicket. New Zealand pacer Nathan Smith broke the partnership by dismissing Akash Deep, while Matt Henry removed Anshul Kamboj for a duck. Jurel continued his resistance and added 64 runs with Gurnoor Brar for the ninth wicket, keeping India's hopes of reducing the first-innings deficit alive. Brar contributed 10 runs before the innings came to an end, with India eventually finishing at 246.

Reflecting on the pitch conditions, Jurel said New Zealand's bowlers had initially found assistance from the surface, but it gradually became flatter as the ball got older. "When I came out to bat in the last session yesterday evening, they were bowling well, and the ball was doing quite a bit off the wicket. However, over time, the wicket became a little flatter, and the ball also got older. I think it is similar to Wellington, where the pitch tends to dry out with each passing day. So, I don't think the wicket will have that much in it by the fifth day, but you never know," he said.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the match after sustaining a blow to his helmet while batting. Prasidh Krishna was named his concussion substitute, with the BCCI Medical Team monitoring the injured pacer. Later on Day 3, New Zealand had reached 36/1 at Tea, with Bumrah dismissing Latham in the second session. The hosts then added 97 runs for the loss of two more wickets in the final session to take their overall lead to 243 runs by stumps. The hosts will resume their second innings at 133/3 on Day 4, with Ravindra and Mitchell at the crease. New Zealand will look to extend their lead further and put themselves in a strong position to win the match, while India will need to make early inroads and restrict the opposition to a manageable target. With the opening Test ending in a draw, India now face an uphill task of keeping the series alive. The visitors will first have to dismiss New Zealand's remaining seven wickets quickly before attempting to chase down the target in the remaining time. (ANI)