England defeated Australia by seven runs in the fourth T20I, taking an unassailable 3-1 series lead. Henry Crocombe's final over heroics nullified Mitchell Marsh's stunning 119-run century, securing victory for England in Sydney.

Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): England defeated Australia by seven runs in the fourth T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead and win the five-match series. Rookie fast bowler Henry Crocombe held his nerve in the final over, dismissing Australian captain Mitchell Marsh and Joel Davies to help England defend their total of 181/7. Australia finished at 174/7 while chasing 182. Marsh produced a stunning innings of 119 off 57 balls, including nine fours and nine sixes, but lacked support from the other end as Australia fell short of the target. The Australian captain brought up his century in just 49 deliveries and kept his side in contention until the final over. Australia needed 12 runs from the final six balls, but Crocombe conceded only four runs while picking up two wickets. He first dismissed Marsh, who was caught off a slower delivery, before trapping Davies LBW on the next ball. Crocombe finished with figures of 3/28.

Earlier, England had a difficult start after electing to bat, losing four wickets for just 32 runs in the Powerplay. Spencer Johnson and Riley Meredith picked up two wickets each to put Australia in control. Jordan Cox scored 23, while James Coles contributed 33 off 29 balls to steady the innings. Sam Curran then led England's recovery with an unbeaten 50 off 28 deliveries. Curran received support from Liam Dawson, who scored 23 off 14 balls, and Jamie Overton, who remained unbeaten on 20 off just nine deliveries. England added 86 runs in the final six overs to post 181/7. Despite Marsh's century, England held on to secure the series victory by taking a 3-1 lead in the series. Marsh was named Player of the Match for his 119-run knock. With the win, England also completed a double limited-overs series triumph in Australia, having earlier won the preceding ODI series 2-1. The two teams will now travel to Canberra for the fifth and final T20I at Manuka Oval on December 2. (ANI)