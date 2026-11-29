Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari inaugurated the 100th Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in Shimla. The initiative promotes fitness, unity, and a drug-free society, celebrating India's sporting aspirations and Olympic values nationwide.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Ashok Tewari, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, flagged off Fit India 100th Sundays on Cycle at The Glide Inn Paragliding & Adventure Resort, Shimla, on Sunday. The event was organised by The Glide Inn, a paragliding and adventure resort under Shimla Flying Festival, in collaboration with FIT India & MY Bharat Shimla, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, according to a press release. DGP Ashok Tewari graced the event as Chief Guest. Vipin Kumar, Deputy Director, MY Bharat Shimla apprised the DGP that over the past editions, Sundays on Cycle has brought together citizens, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, youth, community groups and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, creating a platform that combines fitness, environmental consciousness, social participation and community engagement. DGP appreciated such sporting events where citizens come together to ride in a collective celebration of fitness, unity and India's sporting aspirations. He further emphasised that sporting activities remove the demons of drugs from society and help to create a drug-free society and Chitta Mukt Himachal. With the Sports Minister leading the celebrations from a designated location, the remaining locations across the country participated in the nationwide cycling movement, symbolising the scale, reach and growing popularity of the initiative. This milestone edition has been dedicated to the core Olympic Values of Excellence, Respect and Friendship. Through cycling, participants celebrated these values by striving to be their best, respecting one another and the environment, and fostering friendships and camaraderie through sport. The 100th edition also celebrated India's aspirations of hosting the Olympic Games in the future. The event served as a platform to connect grassroots fitness and sporting participation with India's larger ambition of becoming a global sporting powerhouse and hosting major international sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. The message for the occasion was: "CWG Ki Taiyari Hai, Par Ab Olympics Ki Baari Hai!" By encouraging citizens to embrace cycling, Sundays on Cycle promotes fitness, combats sedentary lifestyles, helps address obesity, supports sustainable mobility and brings communities together. Its inclusive nature makes it accessible to people irrespective of age, background or fitness level. Himachal Pradesh Police Band played harmonious tunes on this occasion and added a touch of melody to the sports event. Bhupinder Singh, Commandant, 1st Battalion, Junga, graced the event as Guest of Honour and distributed prizes to all the winners. He congratulated all the winners for participating with great zeal in this cycling event. 15 Himachal Pradesh Police Personnel and 31 other participants took part in the race. There were two categories of race - 30 Kilometre and 10 Kilometre. Fit India Sundays on Cycle, launched in December 2024, has evolved from a weekly fitness initiative into a nationwide people's movement, bringing citizens together through the simple, accessible and sustainable activity of cycling. Built around the message of making fitness a part of everyday life, the initiative encourages people across age groups, communities and backgrounds to step outdoors, embrace physical activity and make healthier lifestyle choices. In the last 100 editions, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has been organised in more than 35,000 locations, attracting more than 40 lakh participants. Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fitter and healthier India, Sundays on Cycle reinforces the message of "Fitness Ka Dose, Adha Ghanta Roz" by encouraging citizens to dedicate time every day to physical activity. It also reflects India's growing sporting culture, where sports and fitness are increasingly becoming part of people's lives.

Winners Details - Wheels To Wings Cyclathon 2025

30 KM - UNDER 18 BOYS

1. Prajjwal Chauhan (Bib No. 05) - 1st Prize - Rs. 15,000/-

2. Punit Thakur (Bib No. 16) - 2nd Prize - Rs. 10,000/-

3. Anirudh - 3rd Prize - Rs. 5,000/-

30 KM - ABOVE 18 BOYS

1. Atul Kumar (Bib No. 24) - 1st

2. Vansh Kalia (Bib No. 30) - 2nd

3. Akash Sherpa (Bib No. 11) - 3rd

30 KM - ABOVE 35 MEN

1. Krishan Vendera (Bib No. 25) - 1st

2. Gaurav Thakur (Bib No. 34) - 2nd

3. Raghav Negi (Bib No. 31) - 3rd

30 KM - GIRLS OPEN

1. Surbhi Thakur (Bib No. 18) - 1st

2. Riddhi Suyal (Bib No. 33) - 2nd

10 KM - POLICE FORCE (MEN)

1. Vikram Singh - 1st

2. Shubham - 2nd

3. Saurav Thakur - 3rd

10 KM - POLICE FORCE (WOMEN)

1. Saniya - 1st

2. Anjana - 2nd

3. Akshita - 3rd. (ANI)