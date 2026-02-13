Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed their squad for the new ISL season. Led by Head Coach David Catala, the refreshed group emphasizes balance and adaptability, featuring a mix of returning domestic players, emerging talent, and new foreign signings.

Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed their squad for the forthcoming Indian Super League campaign, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ahead of the new season, the club has shaped a refreshed group with an emphasis on balance, adaptability and responsible squad building. The roster reflects a mix of returning domestic players, emerging Indian talent and new foreign additions who are expected to strengthen key areas within the structure.

Head Coach David Catala will work with a unit designed to grow together over the course of the competition. Continuity in several positions has been complemented by targeted changes, providing healthy competition for places and flexibility in approach.

Squad Philosophy and Key Roles

The squad has been assembled with an emphasis on continuity, internal growth and smart reinforcement across departments.

Goalkeepers

The goalkeeping group will be led by Sachin Suresh and Arsh Shaikh, offering reliability along with strong competition for places.

Defence

In defence, the experience of foreign centre back Oumar Bah, together with the leadership responsibilities carried by Indian U23 captain Bikash Yumngam, provides a stable framework while supporting the emergence of younger players within the unit.

Midfield

In midfield, Marlon Roos and Vibin Mohanan are expected to play key roles in influencing tempo, maintaining structure and linking phases of play, bringing added clarity and balance in central areas.

Attack

In attack, Spanish striker Victor Bertomeu and French winger Kevin Yoke will guide the frontline, each offering attributes suited to different match contexts and giving the coaching staff valuable tactical flexibility in the final third.

The overall composition reflects the club's intention to stay competitive within the current Indian football scenario, alongside a continued focus on cohesion and player development.

Kerala Blasters FC Squad for ISL 2025-26

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Arsh Shaikh, Alsabith Sulaiman Defenders: Naocha Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Muhammed Saheef, Bikash Yumngam, Sumit Sharma, Jaganath Jayan, Oumar Bah Midfielders: Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Nihal Sudeesh, Rowllin Borges, Freddy Lallawmawma, Ebinas Yesudasan, Salahudeen Adnan, Luis Matias Hernandez, Marlon Roos Trujillo Forwards: Korou Singh, Lalthanmawia Renthlei, Muhammed Ajsal, Sreekuttan MS, Victor Bertomeu, Kevin Yoke. (ANI)