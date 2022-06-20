Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kenny Atkinson changes mind on taking Charlotte Hornets coaching job

    Kenny Atkinson is now expected to remain the Golden State Warriors assistant after reportedly agreeing to become head coach of the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.

    United States, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    It was only a matter of time before Kenny Atkinson would take over the head coaching job with the Charlotte Hornets after completing the season with the Golden State Warriors. So we thought. Atkinson has had a change of heart, and the coach is now set to continue as an assistant on the 2022 Championship team. The reason for this decision is still unclear.

    The Charlotte Hornets had given Kenny Atkinson a four-year contract for their head coaching vacancy, according to two of the most reliable NBA insiders, Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania. According to Shams Charania, the former Nets head coach met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan. Atkinson and the Hornets had agreed in principle to a four-year deal, but a contract was never signed.

    Also read: Golden State Warriors - Road to the NBA 2022 Championship

    About the recent Atkinson situation, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said, "After accepting Charlotte's job offer during the NBA Finals last week, further conversations with the Hornets' organization led Atkinson to believe that both professionally and personally it would be best to remain with the Warriors, sources said. Atkinson and the Hornets had agreed in principle to a four-year deal, but a contract was never signed, sources said."

    The Hornets are now strongly considering appointing Mike D'Antoni as their new head coach. D'Antoni's resume speaks for itself. The Coach first made his name in 2004 with his' seven second or less' Phoenix Suns side, which played a massive role in the three-point revolution while being one of the league's sides despite never reaching a final.

    Also read: NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry wins first Finals MVP as Golden State Warriors win title

    After small stints with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, D'Anotni coached the Houston Rockets for four seasons between 2016 and 2020. The team won at least a Playoffs series in every season D'Antoni coaches. In NBA 2017-18, the team had the best regular-season record in the league and was a game away from the NBA Finals. 

