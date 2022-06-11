Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson hired as Charlotte Hornets head coach: Report

After multiple interview processes with the candidates, the Charlotte Hornets have appointed Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach. The franchise had fired its previous head coach James Borrego in April 2022.

The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly agreed to hire former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Atkinson, who will replace James Borrego, will receive a four-year deal.

The 55-year-old coach is currently working as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors under Steve Kerr. The team is currently tied 2-2 with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Between 2016 and 2020, Atkinson coached the Brooklyn Nets, who he took from one of the worst teams in the league to a playoff team in the 2018-19 season.

After stepping down from the Nets head coaching job in March 2020, Atkinson has been an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

According to Insider's Jake Fischer, Atkinson had the respect of the Hornets' Front Office. In last week's report, he indicated the same: "Atkinson has been described as an extensive person, and several figures close to the coach indicated his research calls were simply a trademark of his personality and approach."

Atkinson's noted background in player development, highlighted by his success as the head coach in Brooklyn, would align more with a young team hoping to rise out of the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament and into the post-season."

According to Insider Shams Charania, "Atkinson met with Charlotte Hornets officials — including owner Michael Jordan — on Wednesday, and the franchise has decided on the former Nets coach as its new head coach. Atkinson brings development and defensive structure to a young and talented roster."

Atkinson, who takes over as successor to James Borrego, who led the team to two straight play-in tournament exits, will try to take the young Hornets into the playoffs for the first time in seven years.