Badminton star PV Sindhu is safely back in Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai amid the Israel-Iran conflict. She thanked Dubai authorities and the Indian Embassy for their support during the 'intense and uncertain' days.

PV Sindhu's Safe Return and Gratitude

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is back home in Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The two-time Olympic medallist shared her relief and gratitude in a post on X, offering a glimpse into the anxiety she faced during the past few days. "Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it's time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps," Sindhu wrote.

The Indian Embassy in Dubai had been closely monitoring the situation and extended support to the badminton star. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, PV Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, had said, "I spoke with my daughter early this morning around 3 am. She said the Indian Embassy is taking care of her, and they've put her up in a hotel."

The Ordeal Amidst Regional Conflict

Sindhu had earlier expressed her fear and concerns on X, following the Israel-Iran conflict. She recounted hearing interceptions overhead and witnessing alarming visuals in Dubai, describing the situation as frightening.

The tensions in the Gulf escalated after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in Israeli-US strikes on Sunday, prompting Iran to carry out retaliatory strikes in Gulf countries. The unfolding conflict has affected several Indians in the region, including athletes and tourists.

With Sindhu now safely back in India, she plans to take time to rest and plan her next steps amid an intense travel ordeal that tested her patience and resilience. (ANI)