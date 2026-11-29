Karnataka Deputy CM G. Parameshwara inaugurated the State-Level Youth Festival in Tumakuru, calling for enhanced skill development, employment initiatives, and a commitment to national unity among youth to build a stronger future for India.

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday emphasised the need to empower youth through skill development, employment opportunities and leadership training, while urging them to uphold national unity and social responsibility. Youth are the strength of the nation. They possess the ability to build the country and lead it forward. We must shape the future of our nation by providing young people with appropriate opportunities and nurturing leadership qualities, skills and a sense of social responsibility among them, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports G. Parameshwara, according to a press release.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State-Level Youth Festival 2026, organised by the Tumakuru District Administration and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports at the Glass House on the premises of Amanikere in Tumakuru city, according to the press release. He said that programmes such as youth festivals help young people understand the history, literature, sports, culture and heritage of our land while fostering a spirit of nationalism, leadership qualities and social responsibility. Such programmes are being organised to encourage and empower young people. Skill development, entrepreneurship, digital literacy, awareness about substance abuse and the development of leadership qualities among young people are the need of the hour. Opportunities must be provided to young people with leadership potential. We must also nurture social leadership that encourages young people to shoulder responsibilities towards society, he said, according to the press release.

National unity and a sense of nationalism are extremely important in the present circumstances. There will always be forces that seek to divide the country and society. It is the responsibility of young people to stand against such forces and protect and strengthen our Indian identity and national unity, he said. India is home to diverse languages, cultures, clothing traditions and food habits. People belonging to different castes and religions live in this country. However, we must all carry the collective feeling that we are Indians. When we travel abroad, we are first identified as Indians. Only thereafter are we asked about our State, hometown and other details. Therefore, everyone must understand the importance of national unity, he said.

While drafting the Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar did not advocate that opportunities should be restricted to any particular religion or caste. The Constitution guarantees every individual the freedom to practise their faith and religion. Recalling the words, “You are free to practice your religion. You are free to practice your faith,” he emphasised the need to cultivate a sense of national unity and oneness despite our diversity. January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a day of great significance for young people. Swami Vivekananda delivered a message to the youth of the entire world. He had immense faith in the youth of India and asserted that the strength to build and lead the nation rests with young people. In keeping with his vision, appropriate opportunities must be provided to the youth, he said.

Nearly 60 per cent of the country’s population is between the ages of 18 and 35. Today’s youth are identified by various generational terms, including Gen Z. The objective of programmes such as these is to guide young people in the right direction, shape their future and provide them with the necessary guidance to overcome challenges in life, he said. Every year, approximately 1.20 crore graduates emerge from universities and colleges across India. Of these, nearly 24 lakh complete their B.A., 12 lakh complete their B.Sc., 12 lakh complete their B.Com., and approximately 10 lakh complete engineering and technology courses. However, only about 40 per cent of them secure employment, while the remaining 60 per cent are deprived of employment opportunities, he said.

The number of graduates unable to secure employment is increasing every year. Over the past ten years, crores of graduates have remained unemployed. This poses a major challenge to both the Government and society. Although the unemployment rate in the country stands at around 6 per cent, the number of graduates unable to secure employment every year reflects the gravity of the unemployment problem, he said. Since 2023, our Government in Karnataka has placed greater emphasis on creating employment opportunities. Efforts in this direction were undertaken under the leadership of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. These efforts to create employment opportunities and enhance the employability of young people are continuing under the leadership of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he said.

Merely obtaining a degree does not guarantee employment. It is important to equip young people with the necessary skills, prepare them for employment and cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset. By enabling young people to become self-employed, we can reduce the problem of unemployment. With this objective, the Government is working towards shaping a better future for the youth, he said. The Karnataka Government has been organising Global Investors Meets every year. Another Global Investors Meet will be held in April 2027. The Government is encouraging entrepreneurs who are willing to establish industries not only in Bengaluru but also in Belagavi, Bidar, Hubballi-Dharwad, Hassan, Mangaluru, Tumakuru and other parts of the State, he said.

At last year’s Global Investors Meet, agreements worth approximately Rs 10.56 lakh crore were signed. More companies are choosing Karnataka over other States. Investments of approximately Rs 6.5 lakh crore were made last year, resulting in the creation of lakhs of employment opportunities. He expressed happiness that the Government’s policies and efforts to create employment opportunities for young people were yielding results. Another Global Investors Meet has also been organised this year, through which greater investments and employment opportunities are expected to be generated. An increasing number of companies in the software and other technology sectors are establishing their operations in Karnataka, he said. I have resolved to bring industries to Tumakuru district with the objective of creating employment opportunities for local youth, he said.

Several industries have already expressed their willingness to establish operations in the district. There are plans to create employment opportunities for approximately 35,000 people in the green hydrogen and data bank sectors. Recently, discussions were also held with the Chief Minister and company representatives regarding the establishment of industries for manufacturing defence equipment, ammunition and missiles, he said. Efforts to bring Metro rail connectivity to Tumakuru have been underway for several years. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared. Recently, foreign investors visited Tumakuru and expressed interest in investing in the project, and the Chief Minister has given his approval to the proposal. This will further accelerate the development of the district, he said.

It is extremely important to provide young people with opportunities to build their lives, encourage them to shoulder social responsibilities and preserve and promote our culture and heritage, he said. When India attained independence in 1947, the country’s literacy rate was merely 12 per cent. Today, in a country with such a large population, nearly 80 per cent of the people are literate. This is no ordinary achievement. Criticism and differences of opinion are natural in politics. However, young people must recognise that India is progressing rapidly on the development front, he said. Recently, while speaking at the Siddhartha institution, the ISRO Chairman elaborated on the success of the Chandrayaan mission. He spoke about the preparations that went into landing Chandrayaan on the Moon and the dedicated efforts of the scientists involved in the mission. Engine components required for Chandrayaan were also manufactured in Tumakuru and used in the mission. It is a matter of immense pride for all of us that a component manufactured in Tumakuru has reached the surface of the Moon. Young people must remember that India possesses such remarkable capabilities, he said.

Karnataka has a rich and glorious heritage. Several great personalities were born in this land and made immense contributions to society. Nearly 850 years ago, Basavanna proclaimed the message of equality and advocated fostering a sense of oneness among all sections of society. The ideals of equality that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar enshrined in the Constitution were articulated by Basavanna centuries ago. Karnataka is a land of diverse traditions and rich cultural heritage. We must nurture and develop this land and make it a garden of peace for future generations. Young people must understand these ideals, shape their own lives and contribute meaningfully to society, he said. Rahul Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra, walking approximately 3,600 kilometres with the objective of uniting the country. Similarly, a programme has been formulated in Karnataka to establish Bharat Jodo Youth Associations to bring young people together, he said. These associations have been established with the objective of bringing together young people belonging to different languages, castes and communities and fostering unity among them. An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been made for this initiative, and nearly 10 lakh members have already registered. Young people from different parts of the State are participating in this programme, he said.

Each association will receive an annual grant of ₹10 lakh. These funds can be utilised for various activities, including literature, culture, theatre, street plays and sports. The objective of these associations is to nurture social responsibility, cultural awareness and a spirit of nationalism among young people, he said. Tumakuru is a district renowned for its hospitality. The District Administration will ensure that young people who have arrived from various districts of Karnataka are well taken care of. The well-being of our youth is extremely important to us. Every participant must return from this festival with new experiences, knowledge and learning, he said. Outstanding performers at this Youth Festival will be selected to represent Karnataka at the National Youth Festival scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 12, 2027. This is an opportunity for the youth of Karnataka to showcase their talent on a national platform, he said. The Youth Festival is an important programme for both young people and the Government. Apart from showcasing their talents, young people must interact with participants from other districts and gain new experiences, he said. At the time of the formation of the Government, I requested the Chief Minister to allocate the Youth Empowerment and Sports portfolio to me. I chose this portfolio because I wanted to engage closely with young people and work for their welfare, he said. In the coming days, several programmes and initiatives will be formulated for young people and sportspersons through the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. Young people must actively participate in these programmes and further develop their talents and capabilities, he said. (ANI)