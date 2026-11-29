Legendary cricketer Anil Kumble and Consul General Dr. KJ Srinivasa attended the 82nd SCCA Awards Banquet in Los Angeles, celebrating the local cricket community and the sport's upcoming historic return to the 2028 Olympic Games.

Los Angeles (California) [USA], November 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and coach Anil Kumble was joined by the Indian Consul General in Los Angeles, Dr KJ Srinivasa, at the 82nd Annual Awards Banquet of the Southern California Cricket Association (SCCA) in Montebello, California, as the Guest of Honour. The event celebrated the achievements of local cricketers, teams and volunteers, while highlighting the growing popularity of cricket in the United States. It brought together cricket enthusiasts from across Southern California to promote the sport in the country. Addressing the gathering, the Consul General called for a dedicated cricket development programme to nurture discipline, resilience and leadership among players in keeping with the traditions of the game. In an X post, the Consulate General of India in Los Angeles said, “Celebrating #Cricket in #SoCal, CG @drkjsrini joined legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble at the 82nd Annual Awards Banquet of the Southern California Cricket Association #SCCA at Montebello, California as the Guest of Honor. The evening celebrated the achievements of local cricketers, teams and volunteers, and the growing popularity of cricket in the US, bringing together cricket enthusiasts from across #SouthernCalifornia to promote cricket in USA. CG called for a dedicated cricket development program inculcating discipline, resilience and leadership in the finest traditions of the game. Cricket will be back in Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games after a hiatus of over 128 years.”

Notably, cricket is set to return to the Olympic Games at LA28, marking its first appearance in 128 years since it was last featured at the Paris 1900 Olympics. The event will include separate men's and women's T20 competitions, with six teams in each category. Every team can have up to 15 players, with 90 athlete quota places available for both the men's and women's tournaments. In total, 28 matches will be played across the two events. (ANI)