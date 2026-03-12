A complaint has been filed against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during T20 World Cup victory celebrations. Pune lawyer Wajed Khan Bidkar alleged Pandya insulted the Tricolour while celebrating with his girlfriend.

A complaint has been filed against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Bengaluru over alleged disrespect to the national flag during celebrations following India's T20 World Cup victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The complaint has been submitted by Pune-based lawyer Wajed Khan Bidkar, who has demanded appropriate action in the matter. He submitted a written application at the Shivajinagar Police Station seeking action against the cricketer.

Details of the Allegation

According to the complaint, several videos of the Indian team's on-field celebrations after winning the tournament have gone viral on social media. In one such video, Pandya is seen celebrating with the Tricolour draped over his shoulder while dancing and running on the field. The complainant has alleged that during the celebrations, Pandya was seen lying on the stage with his girlfriend while the Tricolour was still draped over his shoulder, which allegedly amounted to disrespect to the national flag.

"You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back... According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag... I believe it is an insult to the national flag," Advocate Wajid Khan told ANI.

Complaint Acknowledged by Police

"I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next. I have filed the complaint," Khan added.

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)