Vinicius Junior labelled racists “cowards” after alleging Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni abused him during Real Madrid’s Champions League win in Lisbon. The match was halted under UEFA’s racism protocol, sparking strong reactions.

Match-winner Vinicius Junior hit out at "cowards" after accusing Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him during Real Madrid's 1-0 Champions League play-off first leg victory in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The game was stopped for more than 10 minutes due to a racism protocol after Vinicius complained to French referee Francois Letexier about the alleged abuse following a confrontation between him and Prestianni.

That came just moments after the 25-year-old Brazilian had scored a wonder goal worthy of settling any contest.

"Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts over their mouths to show how weak they are," Vinicius wrote on Instagram in reference to Prestianni having hidden his mouth with his jersey during the pair's clash.

"But they have, at their side, the protection of others who, theoretically, are obligated to punish," he added after the racism protocol did not lead to any concrete action against Benfica's Argentine midfielder.

"Nothing that happened today should be tolerated in my life or my family's.

"I don't like to speak out in situations like this, especially after a big victory when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it's necessary."

Vinicius had just scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute when he provoked the ire of Benfica fans, and some players, by celebrating in front of the home crowd in Lisbon.

After arguing with Prestianni, Vinicius ran over to Letexier and told the Frenchman -- who had booked him for his celebrations -- that he had been called "mono", the Spanish word for monkey, by the Argentine.

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho said that Prestianni had denied racially abusing Vinicius, and hit out at the Brazilian for inciting Benfica's players and fans with his celebration.

"When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way," said Mourinho, who was sent off late on for angrily protesting that Vinicius should have received a second booking.

"There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium -- where Vinicius plays, something happens, always."

- 'It's disgusting' -

Real's England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said the incident had left a sour taste in the mouth.

"It's disgusting. What's happened tonight is a disgrace for football. It's ruined the night for the team," he said.

Real forward Kylian Mbappe called on Prestianni to be banned.

"We cannot accept there's a player playing in Europe's best competition and behaving like this," the France captain told reporters.

"This guy doesn't deserve to play in the Champions League again."

Real captain Federico Valverde said he was proud of how Vinicius had handled himself in the circumstances.

"I don't know what he (Prestianni) said, but all the team-mates who were close by said he said something ugly, something he shouldn't say," Valverde told Movistar.

"If you cover your mouth to say something it's because he's saying something that's not good," added Valverde.

"In the end I'm proud of the team-mates that defended Vini, proud of Vini who kept on going, played a spectacular game and that's what I'll remember from him."

Vinicius, 25, has been targeted with racial abuse during his time in Spain on several occasions by opposition fans.

Four Atletico Madrid ultras were handed suspended jail sentences in June last year for hanging a dummy of Vinicius from a bridge in what police deemed a "hate crime", among several other court convictions.

In May 2023, Vinicius squared off with fans at Valencia's Mestalla stadium after being racially abused.

"It's been happening for a long time. Many people have fought (against) this, Vini is one of those who have fought about this, and it keeps happening," added Valverde.

Some Benfica fans pelted Real players with projectiles as they celebrated Vinicius's goal.

The whole incident sparked angry clashes between the two benches, with Letexier showing a red card to a member of the Real backroom staff.

After a break of more than 10 minutes, due to Letexier implementing the racism protocol, the match resumed, with Real comfortably seeing out the victory.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)