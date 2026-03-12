Sourav Ganguly praised Team India's improved performance throughout their T20 World Cup-winning campaign. The BCCI also announced a huge cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the victorious team and support staff after their historic triumph.

Former India captain and President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly, congratulated Team India after their title-winning campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the side for steadily improving their performance as the tournament progressed.

Speaking to reporters following India's triumph in the global tournament, Ganguly said the team demonstrated clear growth and resilience during the course of the competition, which ultimately helped them secure the prestigious title. "Their game improved as the tournament progressed, showing clear development throughout the event. It was very good, and Congratulations to them for their exceptional performance," Ganguly said.

India's Historic Victory

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

Key Performances

Suryakumar Yadav was India's third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25. The Indian skipper notched up one half-century in the marquee tournament.

BCCI Announces Massive Cash Reward

On March 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crores for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

BCCI, in a statement, said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026."

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the statement added. (ANI)