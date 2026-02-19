Arsenal squandered a two‑goal lead in a 2‑2 draw at Wolves, conceding a stoppage‑time own goal. The result dents their Premier League title push, with Manchester City closing in. Bukayo Saka’s injury adds further concern for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal’sPremier League title challenge suffered a major setback as they surrendered a two‑goal advantage and conceded a stoppage‑time equaliser in a dramatic 2‑2 draw at Wolves. The result leaves Mikel Arteta’s side vulnerable, with Manchester City closing the gap in the title race.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring inside five minutes, heading home Declan Rice’s cross to end his longest goal drought as an Arsenal player. Piero Hincapie doubled the lead in the second half, firing into the roof of the net after a VAR check overturned an offside flag.

Arsenal appeared set to move seven points clear at the top, but Wolves mounted a stunning fightback. Hugo Bueno curled in a superb strike to reduce the deficit before stoppage‑time chaos saw Riccardo Calafiori deflect Tom Edozie’s shot into his own net following a mix‑up between David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners, who had drawn 1‑1 at Brentford last week after failing to hold a lead, have now won just two of their last seven league matches. Their inability to finish off struggling Wolves has offered renewed hope to Manchester City, who sit five points behind with a game in hand and a home clash against Arsenal in April.

Arteta’s men looked increasingly nervous as the match wore on, showing signs of pressure in their bid for a first league title since 2004. To compound matters, Saka was forced off in the second half with a possible knee injury, days after signing a new contract as the club’s highest‑paid player. Losing the England international for any length of time would be a severe blow to Arsenal’s ambitions.

Wolves, rooted to the bottom of the table and 17 points from safety with 11 games left, remain almost certain to be relegated. Yet they can take pride in their spirited comeback, which stunned the league leaders and delighted the home crowd at Molineux.

Arsenal’s performance was inconsistent, with Viktor Gyokeres struggling to make an impact before being substituted after just 11 touches. Despite early dominance and chances for Rice and Noni Madueke, the visitors failed to kill off the contest.

