Judoka Tulika Maan's Paris Olympics 2024 quota for India in 78+kg category confirmed

Tulika Maan, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, has secured an Olympic quota for India in judo for the Paris Games. The International Judo Federation (IJF) released a list confirming her qualification in the +78 kg category. Tulika Maan, 25 years old from Delhi, achieved this with a ranking of 36th and 1345 points during the qualification period from June 22, 2022 to June 23, 2024.

"The next step will take place on July 2 when the NOCs (National Olympic Committees) will have to nominate which athletes will represent them, knowing that only one judoka per NOC can participate in the Games in each weight category," the IJF said on its website.

"In other words, if a country has several judoka qualified in a given weight category, only one can be chosen to participate this summer."

Each country is permitted to field up to 14 judokas, with seven slots allocated per gender across different weight categories. As the host nation, France automatically qualified judokas in all 14 individual events. Additionally, 15 spots are reserved for National Olympic Committees (NOCs) through universality quotas granted by the Tripartite Commission.

The other judokas competed through a qualifying process based on the IJF's world ranking list to earn places in their respective weight categories for the Olympics.

Sushila Devi Likmabam represented India as the lone judoka in Judo at the Tokyo Olympics, but she did not advance beyond the opening round in the women's 48kg division.

