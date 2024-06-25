Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Judoka Tulika Maan's Paris Olympics 2024 quota for India in 78+kg category confirmed

    Tulika Maan, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, has secured an Olympic quota for India in judo for the Paris Games.

    Judoka Tulika Maan's Paris Olympics 2024 quota for India in 78+kg category confirmed snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 9:17 PM IST

    Tulika Maan, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, has secured an Olympic quota for India in judo for the Paris Games. The International Judo Federation (IJF) released a list confirming her qualification in the +78 kg category. Tulika Maan, 25 years old from Delhi, achieved this with a ranking of 36th and 1345 points during the qualification period from June 22, 2022 to June 23, 2024.

    "The next step will take place on July 2 when the NOCs (National Olympic Committees) will have to nominate which athletes will represent them, knowing that only one judoka per NOC can participate in the Games in each weight category," the IJF said on its website.

    "In other words, if a country has several judoka qualified in a given weight category, only one can be chosen to participate this summer."

    Each country is permitted to field up to 14 judokas, with seven slots allocated per gender across different weight categories. As the host nation, France automatically qualified judokas in all 14 individual events. Additionally, 15 spots are reserved for National Olympic Committees (NOCs) through universality quotas granted by the Tripartite Commission.

    The other judokas competed through a qualifying process based on the IJF's world ranking list to earn places in their respective weight categories for the Olympics.

    Sushila Devi Likmabam represented India as the lone judoka in Judo at the Tokyo Olympics, but she did not advance beyond the opening round in the women's 48kg division.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 9:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Gracias Captain': Fans thank Nacho Fernandez as Real Madrid confirms his departure after 23 years (WATCH) snt

    'Gracias Captain': Fans thank Nacho Fernandez as Real Madrid confirms his departure after 23 years (WATCH)

    Mubarak Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH) snt

    'Mubarak': Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024: We proved Brian Lara right, says Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after entering 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: We proved Brian Lara right, says Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after entering 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Can Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified from LS over 'Jai Palestine' slogan? What Constitution says explained snt

    Can Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified from LS over 'Jai Palestine' slogan? What Constitution says explained

    Planning for Financial Stability with a 1 Lakh Loan

    Planning for Financial Stability with a 1 Lakh Loan

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Actress shares photos and pens down strong note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

    Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer wedding: Actress shares photos, pens down note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

    Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle gcw

    Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle

    Is Anushka Shetty suffering from 'Laughing Disease'? Read on RBA

    Is Anushka Shetty suffering from 'Laughing Disease'? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon