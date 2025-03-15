Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana pens heartfelt post on their 4th wedding anniversary; Check out here

Read Full Article

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan happily stepped into the fourth year of their marriage on Saturday, March 15. Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of family and friends in Goa in 2021.

After the marriage, Sanjana Ganesan has carried on with her duties as a sports presenter, often major cricket tournaments, including the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, while supporting her husband Jasprit in his career. The couple began dating after the 2019 ODI World Cup and their relationship was kept private until the photos from their wedding went viral on social media in 2021. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have been often one of the best couples in the cricketing world, often sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

On their fourth wedding anniversary, Sanjana Ganesan penned a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle to express love for her husband Jasprit Bumrah. She shared heartwarming lyrics from the song ‘Tu Hai Toh’ by singer Palash Muchhal on Instagram to sum up her deep bond with the pacer.

“Tu hai to dil dhadakta hai. Tu hai to saans aati hai. Tu naa to ghar ghar nahi lagta. Tu hai to dar nahi lagta. Happy 4.” Sanjana wrote on Instagram.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan reportedly first met during 2014 IPL season when the latter interviewed the Indian pacer. The speculations about their marriage became rife after the clip from the 2020 Naman Awards (BCCI Awards) went viral, where Sanjana Ganesan was interviewing Jasprit Bumrah before the event. Their relationship became public after they tied the knot in 2021.

After two years of marriage, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan as the couple were blessed with a baby boy, Angad Bumrah in September 2023. Angad’s face was publicly revealed during Team India’s celebration after the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. Bumrah’s love for her wife Sanjana was very much evident when he emotionally hugged after a short interview following the T20 World Cup win.

Jasprit Bumrah to be back in action for IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is yet to completely recover from his back injury after being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah sustained an injury on his back during the Sydney Test. He was added to India’s squad for the marquee event, but later BCCI confirmed Bumrah’s unavailability for the entire tournament.

The Indian pacer underwent rehabilitation and recovery and began bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the 31-year-old required some more time to completely recover from his recurring back issue and thus, he is likely to miss the few games of Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season.

Mumbai Indians will begin their record-breaking sixth IPL title quest when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. It was reported that Jasprit Bumrah is expected to regain fitness before MI's first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

