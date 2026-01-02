Jamie Carragher backs Arsenal over Manchester City in the Premier League title race but warns injuries could derail their charge.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender argued that Arsenal possess the strongest squad and are well‑placed to end their 22‑year wait for the trophy. He highlighted the spine of the team, including goalkeeper, centre‑backs, and midfielder Declan Rice, as the foundation of their success.

Carragher, however, warned that Arsenal’s injury record remains a concern. He noted that the Gunners often suffer more setbacks than their main rivals, and recent form has already shown signs of strain. Despite leading the table at the halfway stage following a 4‑1 win over Aston Villa on December 30, Arsenal’s depth will be tested as the season progresses.

Manchester City, four points behind after a goalless draw at Sunderland on New Year’s Day, remain in contention. Carragher suggested that if Pep Guardiola’s side can stay close until March, they will be confident of overtaking Arsenal. He compared City’s resilience to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, who often found ways to win the league even when not playing their best football.

Carragher pointed to Erling Haaland’s form as a decisive factor, arguing that City’s first‑choice XI is capable of producing a title‑winning run. He added that Arsenal’s supporters could grow nervous if City remain within touching distance late in the campaign.

Manchester City have claimed two of the last three Premier League titles, while Arsenal have finished runners‑up in each of those seasons. The current standings suggest another close battle between the two clubs.

City’s draw at Sunderland underlined their frustration. Guardiola’s team dominated possession with 67 percent and registered 14 attempts, four on target, compared to the hosts’ eight shots, three on target. Despite their control, they failed to score.

Former City defender Steph Houghton told BBC’s Match of the Day that City would be disappointed not to win, given the chances created. She added that securing a point away at Sunderland was still valuable, noting that Arsenal and Aston Villa had also struggled there. Houghton emphasized that the season remains long, with plenty of opportunities ahead.

City next host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on January 4, while Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on January 3.