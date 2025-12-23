Jamie Carragher’s Premier League Team of the Season features surprise picks and omissions, sparking debate over big‑name absences.

Jamie Carragher has unveiled his Premier League Team of the Season so far, with notable omissions including Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike, Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, and Arsenal right‑back Jurrien Timber. The former Liverpool defender revealed his selections live on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, sparking debate among fans.

Carragher’s choice for goalkeeper was Sunderland’s Robin Roefs, who edged out David Raya and Robert Sanchez despite their Golden Glove contention. Roefs has kept six clean sheets in 17 matches, playing a pivotal role in Sunderland’s impressive start to life in the top flight.

At right‑back, Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz was preferred over Timber, while Munoz’s teammate Marc Guehi partnered Arsenal’s Gabriel in central defence. Riccardo Calafiori was Carragher’s clear pick at left‑back. Sunderland enjoyed further representation in midfield, with Granit Xhaka selected alongside Declan Rice in the pivot. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was named as the attacking midfielder, recognised for his consistent performances this season.

In attack, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was the undisputed choice as the lone striker. He was flanked by AFC Bournemouth’s Antonie Semenyo on the right and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers on the left, completing Carragher’s XI.

Explaining his midfield selections, Carragher admitted it was difficult to leave out Caicedo. He said Granit Xhaka’s impact at Sunderland was decisive, while Declan Rice narrowly edged the Chelsea star. “The other one to put in was Caicedo and that was a really tough one. I didn’t want to put all three because I think they’re almost, not defensive, but I wanted to put an attacking midfield player in there, I’ve obviously got Bruno Fernandes,” Carragher said.

He added: “I’ve said I think Declan Rice just has the edge on Caicedo. I just felt the impact of Xhaka this season, he’s had the biggest impact of a signing or effect on a team, he’s so important to Sunderland, he had to be in the team. So I apologise to Chelsea fans, which I seem to do a lot, but I couldn’t find room for Caicedo.”