What a dramatic finish! Ivory Coast has pulled off a historic 1-0 victory against Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup Group E. The hero of the match was Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who came on as a substitute and scored the winner in the 90th minute. This shocking defeat has ended Ecuador's incredible 19-match unbeaten run.

Philadelphia: In a nail-biting FIFA World Cup Group E match, Ivory Coast stunned Latin American giants Ecuador with a 1-0 victory. The match, held at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, was decided in the final moments. Manchester United's Amad Diallo scored a dramatic 90th-minute goal, giving the African powerhouse a historic win. This loss was a huge blow for Ecuador, bringing their fantastic 19-match unbeaten streak to a sudden end.

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Ecuador completely dominated the first half, but luck just wasn't on their side. They were all over the pitch in the first 30 minutes. But their best efforts were denied by the woodwork, with powerful shots from John Yeboa and Alan Minda both hitting the crossbar.

After halftime, Ivory Coast came back with a new strategy and slowly took control of the game. They also had a golden chance, but Elye Wahi's brilliant attempt also hit the post. Just when everyone thought the match was heading for a draw, the game's only goal came in the 90th minute. Wilfried Singo delivered a beautiful cross from the right wing. Amad Diallo, who had come in as a substitute, collected the ball perfectly inside the box and fired a clinical left-footed shot straight into the Ecuador net.

This is a massive moment for Ivory Coast, as it's the first time they have ever beaten a Latin American team in the World Cup. They've made their return to the World Cup stage since 2014 truly unforgettable with this victory. A special mention has to go to Ivory Coast's goalkeeper, Yahia Fofana. His performance was crucial in securing the win, as he made some brilliant saves to deny Ecuador's star player, Gonzalo Plata.