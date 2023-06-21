It's confirmed! World No.1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participate in Lausanne leg of Diamond League

In the list released by the organisers of the prestigious athletics meet, world number one Neeraj Chopra's name has been entered in the javelin throw event.

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion javelin thrower, will compete in the sixth Diamond League event in Lausanne on June 30 after recovering from a muscle complaint. The world-number-one Indian is listed in the list of competitors for the javelin throw event in the famous athletics competition. Top Indian athletes Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar have also put their names in the long jump competition, in addition to Chopra.

"In the javelin, the Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by the Czech Jakub Vadlejch and German Julian Weber," the official website of the competition stated recently.

The gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra, revealed last month on Twitter that he had strained a muscle during training and had withdrawn from the FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4 and the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland on June 13 out of caution.

The recently finished National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar were also missed by the 25-year-old.

On June 27, he is also expected to compete in an event at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic.

The 25-year-old completed a perfect season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67 metres.

Along with the Diamond League Finals and the Asian Games, there are also the World Championships (August 19–27) in Budapest, Hungary, which are the main competition this year.

Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian to take home an individual Olympic medal in athletics with his gold in Tokyo in 2021.